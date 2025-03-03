NFL insider connects Browns to most underwhelming QB move imaginable

As the Cleveland Browns' quarterback options begin to dwindle - and for the best, considering the market that formed featured quarterbacks who are 35 and older - they have to start looking to the cheaper end of the free agent quarterback spectrum this free agency period.

That period is going to likely land them a backup to whichever rookie quarterback they decide to take a swing on, which is shaping up to be between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. With a few teams rumored to be interested in trading up for the No. 1 overall pick from the Tennessee Titans, it's becoming pretty clear that Cleveland's going to be left with just one option at QB at No. 2.

They need a backup with certainty, though, and they can swing a cheap signal caller this offseason despite their cap woes. But, Browns fans might not love who Cleveland is reportedly eyeing this offseason.

Browns looking at 2 subpar backup options on quarterback market this offseason

According to a recent ESPN report from Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano, the Browns are taking a look at grabbing either Daniel Jones or Carson Wentz in free agency this offseason. Jones is coming off his last season with the New York Giants, who cut him from the team halfway through his 2024 campaign. He eventually landed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Wentz was the backup to Patrick Mahomes in 2024 for the Kansas City Chiefs. The 32 year old signal caller has firmly cemented himself as a backup in the league, and truthfully, he wouldn't be the worst veteran to put in the locker room alongside a rookie quarterback.

Jones is the name that should be concerning to see for Browns fans. He's been a starter in the league, and that might entice head coach Kevin Stefanski to eventually start him if whichever rookie they take in the draft underperforms. But, that just doesn't feel likely. Jones has proven to be an extremely unreliable, slow to develop quarterback in the NFL.

While Cleveland seems to have a penchant for trying to rehabilitate the image and performance of supposedly washed up players in the league, Jones doesn't seem like a legitimate candidate for improvement.

The Browns are going to have to take whatever bargain they can get at QB this offseason. Justin Fields, the Pittsburgh Steelers' backup last season, looks like their target at QB1 headed into 2025. So, he's likely to be off the board in free agency for Cleveland. Other targets, like Sam Darnold and Kirk Cousins, feel unatttainable at the moment given their limited spending room.

So, get ready for a quarterback room full of youth and underwhelming veteran backup experience.

