With the NFL scouting combine having wrapped up, we're about to dive head first into a more official leg of silly season - free agency. The Cleveland Browns have several key free agents set to hit the market, such as NIck Chubb, Nick Harris, Jed Wills Jr., and Elijah Moore. There's not likely to be a ton of the Browns' free agents returning because of their cap situation.

So, that leaves one avenue for them to take in order to replace a few of these positions in the offseason - the NFL draft. This is a very deep class for positions like running back and defensive end, but not so much at quarterback or wide receiver.

Cleveland has to revamp its offense, so it's a good thing they have a No. 2 overall pick in order to take the best quarterback available to them in the draft.

In this latest mock draft, done using NFL Mock Draft Database's simulator and avoiding all trades, the Browns essentially find replacements at QB and RB, and land two other key players on offense to help them on the offensive line and at receiver.

Latest NFL mock draft for Browns lands replacement for Nick Chubb

Round 1, Pick 2: Cam Ward, QB

Ward seems to be becoming the consensus number one quarterback headed into this draft, but he might not be the number one pick in the draft. Abdul Carter seems to be headed for that honor, largely considered the most talented player in the class. But, Ward is athletic, has a great arm, and just finished as a finalist for the Heisman Trophy this season.

His 39 touchdowns to just seven interceptions for the Miami Hurricanes this past season were incredible, with perhaps his one knock - and Shedeur Sanders' one major plus over Ward - being his accuracy. But, he's absolutely worth the gamble for the Browns if they're able to shore up their offensive line, and add another threat to their receiving corp for Ward.

Round 2, Pick 33: Omarion Hampton, RB

It's beginning to feel like, whoever the Browns take at running back in this draft, will be the teams' RB1 for the 2025 season. With Chubb heading out to test free agency and there being no guarantee from Cleveland that they're going to re-sign the team favorite RB, they need to find a solid replacement for his snaps. Hampton can be that.

The former Tar Heel ran for 1,660 yards and 15 touchdowns this past season, and just put on a very solid performance at the NFL combine over the weekend - so solid, that some teams have him as their RB1 over phenom Ashton Jeanty.

Hampton might not last until the 33rd pick, since many teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, and Cincinnati Bengals could all use another running back in their system like Hampton. But, he's a no brainer for Cleveland if they plan on moving on from Chubb this offseason.

Round 3, Pick 67: Tre Harris, WR

At wide receiver, the Browns go for Harris in this mock draft. Harris, one of Jaxson Dart's common targets at Ole Miss in 2024, finished up with 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns this past season, going for an average of 17.2 yards per reception. That would have made him the second-best receiver in the Browns' system in 2024 if we're going 1:1 with college to NFL numbers.

Harris has a prospect grade of 6.34 from the NFL, which means that he's projected to eventually become a "plus" starter. That's the type of gamble the Browns should be making for their offense. That's especially the case as they need to surround Ward with talent downfield.

Round 3, Pick 94: Emery Jones Jr., OT

Another name that feels like a certainty to be leaving the Browns organization this free agency is Wills, their formerly starting OT that found himself riding the bench from Week 8 until the end of the season. Dawand Jones took his place, playing fairly well prior to suffering a broken leg. Now, Cleveland has to ensure Jones, not Wills, has insurance on the line headed into 2025.

Jones is currently graded at a 6.26 by the NFL's prospect scoring system, which means he's projected to eventually be an average starter in the NFL. Truth be told, that's all Cleveland needs - an average starter - to backup Jones.

Germain Ifedi, who took over from Jones last season after his injury, was below average, and it led to a ton of turnovers for both Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson that did not need to be turnovers. Having an "OK" starter to take snaps from Jones is all the team needs at this point to add some solid depth and pass protection to their line.

