Shedeur Sanders says exactly what Browns fans want to hear during NFL combine

As we're fully in silly season in the NFL, it's time to dissect basically everything any prospect or free agent says to see if there's a connection to be made to the Cleveland Browns. It's objectively the worst part of the offseason, but it's a necessary one so that we're able to stay interested in the team until the draft at the end of April.

With the NFL combine in full swing, there's plenty of storylines to draw from as potential Browns draft picks speak their mind about what success looks like to them and how they plan to contribute to that vision as professionals in the NFL.

Shedeur Sanders, who is likely to land within the top-6 of the NFL draft, spoke his mind about the type of impact he feels he can have on a team come this Fall. And, his specific explanation about his impact should make Browns fans excited about the prospect of him landing with the team.

Sanders says exactly what Browns fans want to hear during NFL combine

While speaking with media on Friday ahead of weekend combine drills, Sanders said that his track record as a winning, program altering quarterback should speak for itself - especially since we're not going to see him throw until Colorado's pro day.

Cleveland Browns beat reporter Brad Stainbrook asked Sanders if he feels he can be the quarterback to turn things around for the franchise. Sanders told Stainbrook, "I've done it at two locations already. So that's why when people say I'm not one of the top quarterbacks or the top quarterback, it's like, what are y'all going based off of?"

"I did it year after year after year. You see the progression. So obviously, there's gotta be some external hate for the family, for the last name, for anything, because I know I proved myself on the field," added Sanders.

Sanders is right - each year between his time with Jackson State University and Colorado University, he increased his accuracy, total passing yards, and the average amount of yards on each of his completions. He also became one of the most accurate passers in college football by his senior year with Colorado.

He came to Jackson State alongside head coach Deion Sanders, his father, and improved the program significantly. The duo did the same at Colorado. So, Sanders seems to feel good about his chances of improving Cleveland's team culture and winning ways as the starting quarterback if drafted by the Browns.

He'd have a better offensive line, a better receiving corp, and would be operating around professional football players for the first time in his football career. There's sure to be even more improvement in his game as a result, and that's more than worth the No. 2 pick for Cleveland.

