Full list of Browns free agents this offseason

The Cleveland Browns are one of several teams in a cap space pickle. However, the Browns' cap trouble is very self inflicted, though, having doled out so much guaranteed money to a player who barely suits up for the Browns in the first place. Because of that contract, there are genuine questions to be raised about whether the team can retain some very notable players in 2025.
However, taking into account the types of cap gymnastics the team can do in order to make payroll work for them and their players, it's possible that they can not only retain 2-3 key free agents this offseason, but even sign 1-2 players to the roster that can help boost their offense.
So, how extensive is the Browns free agent list?
Full list of Browns free agents headed in 2025
Player
Type of FA
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
Void
QB Jameis Winston
Void
C Nick Harris
UFA
RB Nick Chubb
UFA
WR Elijah Moore
UFA
TE Jordan Akins
UFA
DL Maurice Hurst
UFA
LB Devin Bush
UFA
RB Nyheim Hines
UFA
S Rodney McLeod
UFA (Retiring)
LG Michael Dunn
UFA
RT Germain Ifedi
UFA
TE Geoff Swaim
UFA
LT Hakeem Adeniji
UFA
WR James Proche
UFA
WR Tony Brown
UFA
LB Khaleke Hudson
UFA
LT Geron Christian
UFA
CB Mike Ford
UFA
RB D'Onta Foreman
UFA
RT James Hudson
UFA
RB John Kelly
RFA
DL Michael Dwumfour
ERFA
QB Bailey Zappe
RFA
TE Blake Whiteheart
ERFA
EDGE James Houston
RFA
S D'Anthony Bell
RFA
WR Kaden Davis
ERFA
LB Winston Reid
ERFA
S Chris Edmonds
ERFA
Negotiations during free agency begin on March 10 at noon and end on March 12, during which time contracts can be negotiated on and agreed to verbally but cannot be signed until after the negotiation period has ended. So, it'll be a while until we get any concrete answers on these Browns free agents.
However, there are a few key names on this list that Cleveland will likely make a priority to retain: Nick Chubb, Devin Bush, Nick Harris, and Jordan Akins are the handful that pop off this list as players that can still make a huge impact on not just the Browns' actual gameplay, but culture, as well.
And, considering that Myles Garrett has told reporters in recent weeks that he'd like to see most, if not all, of the defense be retained again headed into next year, a few of the other defenders outside of Bush on this list might get priority to be brought back on new deals. Winston Reid and Maurice Hurst are two names that could feasibly be brought back as both performed well for Cleveland.
The Browns have really big decisions to make as it pertains to how they approach this free agency given their restrictions. They reportedly want to seek out a veteran quarterback in free agency, but still could and should re-sign Chubb, Bush, Akins, and others who are important to the teams' success.
But, most of the players on this list will become victim to Cleveland's need to sign a QB no matter what. And, the only free agent on this list that feels like he has complete job security is Chubb. Outside of him, you can anticipate some major turnover.