Full list of Browns free agents this offseason

The Cleveland Browns are one of several teams in a cap space pickle. However, the Browns' cap trouble is very self inflicted, though, having doled out so much guaranteed money to a player who barely suits up for the Browns in the first place. Because of that contract, there are genuine questions to be raised about whether the team can retain some very notable players in 2025.

However, taking into account the types of cap gymnastics the team can do in order to make payroll work for them and their players, it's possible that they can not only retain 2-3 key free agents this offseason, but even sign 1-2 players to the roster that can help boost their offense.

So, how extensive is the Browns free agent list?

Full list of Browns free agents headed in 2025

Player Type of FA T Jedrick Wills Jr. Void QB Jameis Winston Void C Nick Harris UFA RB Nick Chubb UFA WR Elijah Moore UFA TE Jordan Akins UFA DL Maurice Hurst UFA LB Devin Bush UFA RB Nyheim Hines UFA S Rodney McLeod UFA (Retiring) LG Michael Dunn UFA RT Germain Ifedi UFA TE Geoff Swaim UFA LT Hakeem Adeniji UFA WR James Proche UFA WR Tony Brown UFA LB Khaleke Hudson UFA LT Geron Christian UFA CB Mike Ford UFA RB D'Onta Foreman UFA RT James Hudson UFA RB John Kelly RFA DL Michael Dwumfour ERFA QB Bailey Zappe RFA TE Blake Whiteheart ERFA EDGE James Houston RFA S D'Anthony Bell RFA WR Kaden Davis ERFA LB Winston Reid ERFA S Chris Edmonds ERFA

Negotiations during free agency begin on March 10 at noon and end on March 12, during which time contracts can be negotiated on and agreed to verbally but cannot be signed until after the negotiation period has ended. So, it'll be a while until we get any concrete answers on these Browns free agents.

However, there are a few key names on this list that Cleveland will likely make a priority to retain: Nick Chubb, Devin Bush, Nick Harris, and Jordan Akins are the handful that pop off this list as players that can still make a huge impact on not just the Browns' actual gameplay, but culture, as well.

And, considering that Myles Garrett has told reporters in recent weeks that he'd like to see most, if not all, of the defense be retained again headed into next year, a few of the other defenders outside of Bush on this list might get priority to be brought back on new deals. Winston Reid and Maurice Hurst are two names that could feasibly be brought back as both performed well for Cleveland.

The Browns have really big decisions to make as it pertains to how they approach this free agency given their restrictions. They reportedly want to seek out a veteran quarterback in free agency, but still could and should re-sign Chubb, Bush, Akins, and others who are important to the teams' success.

But, most of the players on this list will become victim to Cleveland's need to sign a QB no matter what. And, the only free agent on this list that feels like he has complete job security is Chubb. Outside of him, you can anticipate some major turnover.

