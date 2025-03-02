Cam Ward named "ideal" pick for Browns in latest PFF mock draft

The NFL scouting combine kicked off this week, with several edge rushers standing out as potentially perfect sidekicks - or halfway decent replacements - to Myles Garrett on the Cleveland Browns' defensive line.

Defense doesn't often win games for the Browns, though, so investing in improving their offense will be key in this year's draft. While quarterback options seem to be fairly thin for Cleveland, they also hold the No. 2 pick in the draft. This means they can likely take one of the two best quarterbacks in the entire draft.

According to PFF's latest mock draft where they outline the ideal haul for each team in the NFL, they slate the Browns to do just that.

PFF names Cam Ward as one of several "ideal" picks for Browns in mock draft

PFF writer Bradley Locker named four players for the Browns that would be considered "ideal" to snag in this year's draft. Those players are QB Cam Ward, OT Josh Conerly Jr., WR Xavier Restrepo, and CB Maxwell Hairston.

Locker writes that while the Browns have some incredible options likely to fall to them at No. 2 overall in the draft, they have to address their hole at quarterback here. Considering their cap situation and lack of options on the trade market, the draft will have to be where they address that hole. And, Ward seems like a great fit.

Locker added, "from there, the rest of Cleveland’s class should be about building around Ward. Conerly (83.6 PFF pass-blocking grade) could be Ward’s immediate and long-term blindside protector, while his chemistry with Restrepo (2.47 yards per route run) is well-documented and needed next to Jerry Jeudy. Meanwhile, Hairston and his strong ball skills (78.2 passer rating when targeted) could offer depth given Martin Emerson Jr.’s 2026 free agency."

Adding a CB in this draft is a very enticing idea, especially since last season everyone but Denzel Ward seemed to experience slippage in impact in the Browns' secondary. If Ward can get a younger and sharper sidekick in the field and secondary, that would do wonders for Cleveland's defense.

There should be some concern, though, in the Browns' ability to get a starting defensive lineman in the draft if these are the players they're taking through the first three rounds of the draft. While it's a deep class, there aren't many explosive pass rushers who will stay on the board past the third round.

If they need a Garrett replacement, swapping Conerly for someone like Shemar Stewart in the second round could make sense.

