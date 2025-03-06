3 ways the Browns can get creative with cap space following Deshaun Watson move

Now that the Cleveland Browns have found a way to restructure Deshaun Watson's contract for the 2025 season, they're suddenly back in the green with their cap space. With just under $13 million available to spend, the team can hypothetically take a look at veteran options in the free agency market.

While that restructuring is sure to haunt the team in 2026 and beyond, for now, it seems like they'll finally have some financial flexibility to build a roster out for 2025.

The team can keep going with moves to increase that flexibility, though. With restructuring and several cuts to the roster after June 1, the team can save millions more against their cap space. The question now is whether the team will actually go to those extreme lengths to free up enough money to, hypothetically, sign a prime free agent.

For the sake of doing the math on those cuts, though, there are 4 moves the Browns can make that would free up tens of millions of dollars in cap space.

4 moves the Browns can make to free up more cap space

Restructure contracts to get at least $44.8 million in cap space

According to Over the Cap's handy restructure potential tool, the Browns have the ability to make simple restructures to the contracts of players currently under one with them through 2025 to gain at minimum $44.8 million in cap space to spend. That's a big deal if they'd like to bring on a quarterback like Justin Fields in free agency and want to compete financially with their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers, for his services.

This is also big for their ability to sign several key replacements for free agents like Nick Chubb, Jedrick Wills Jr., and Nick Chubb. In order to find comparable talent - especially for Chubb - they need to spend. Making changes to several other contracts, like Jack Conklin's or Ethan Pocic's, can free up some majorly needed cap room.

Cut Jack Conklin and Dalvin Tomlinson after June 1

Instead of restructuring Conklin's contract, the Browns can simply cut Conklin outright after June 1. This feels really unlikely, though, especially since they need depth at tackle headed into this season. But, cutting him post-June 1 would provide Cleveland $14.7 million in cap relief.

Adding in Dalvin Tomlinson as a post-June 1 cut would add $6.4 million to their relief. The 31 year old defensive lineman is a key part to their front attack, but if the team is able to draft from a fairly deep D-line class to replace him, cutting him and therefore cutting their losses makes more sense than cutting Conklin.

This would be game changing money for them, especially if they manage to then restructure other contracts in addition to that cut and the already pending Juan Thornhill cut that's saving them $3.4 million.

Trade Myles Garrett after June 1

Many of the Browns' best cap saving moves cannot come until after June 1, so many players on the trade market they might be interested in might not be optimal to go for to the front office because they want to save cap, not spend it. With Myles Garrett's pending trade request, the team has stood firm in their stance that he's not going anywhere. But what if they're presented an offer they cannot refuse after the NFL draft?

Trading Garrett is likely to net multiple first round picks in any trade, so the team would need to accept that they're not getting any picks to spend in 2025. However, the bigger plus here would be that the team would be getting $4.9 million back in a post-June 1 trade.

More Browns news and analysis