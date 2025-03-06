3 clues the Browns have given that make tanking plans all too obvious

When looking toward the 2025 off-season, it is increasingly clear that the Browns have two choices. They could resign themselves to the fact that the monumental gamble on Deshaun Watson has been an unmitigated disaster, accept the financial consequences of that ill-fated decision, and realize that their realistic window to competing is after a lean year or two while they clear their books.

Or, they could throw good money after bad. It's like the stages of grief. Either the Browns are still at the denial stage, which is still square one, or they have reached the final stage, acceptance.

Browns fans are divided on this subject. Some remember the grueling years of 2016 and 2017, where the tanking Browns finished with a woeful 1-31 record. They don't want that humiliation again, and they believe in the players on the team. Maybe the team is just a few moves away. Perhaps a rookie quarterback can ignite this team and save them from this mess.

Conversely, the utopian concept of 'tanking,' one seemingly endorsed, at least in the past, by Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta, and his Ivy League counterparts in Berea, is familiar to Browns fans. These fans remember those same seasons, but view it in a much different light.

Those seasons netted the Browns Myles Garrett and Baker Mayfield after all, the very foundation to the team that won a playoff game in 2020.

If you were looking for a tanking success story, the Browns were the poster child - until they threw it all away following a disappointing 2021.

Here's where DePodesta comes back into play. In 2019, ESPN published comprehensive Browns piece that included images of a leaked slideshow put together by the Browns analytics staff (including DePodesta), where the tenets of his program included stockpiling draft picks and maintaining cap flexibility.

So, does this mean the Browns are going to embark on a new tanking quest, hoping to find the cure to their football futility?

We can read the tea leaves on certain reports to paint a picture of where the Browns are. To begin with, a tanking playbook is only effective if those in charge have job security. Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry, and likely, Paul DePodesta, are all on the hot seat. Another embarrassing campaign could lead to yet another house-cleaning in Cleveland.

Here are some things to consider when assessing where the thinking is for the Browns front office.

Are the Browns tanking ahead of 2025?

A defiant unwillingness to trade Myles Garrett - although it could be posturing to get the best deal - indicates the Browns are not interested in tanking or rebuilding. While opinions will certainly vary, are the Browns going to be legitimate contenders while still bearing the burden of Deshaun Watson's contract? I

f you don't think so, then trading the mega-star now makes the most sense. Myles Garrett will be about 4 months shy of his 32nd birthday in 2027 (when Watson's deal expires).

Another clue is the release of Juan Thornhill. While it seems like a run-of-the-mill transaction, the Browns chose to make him a post June 1st cut, which gets them some cap room this year, albeit in June, well after free agency and any big chances to sign coveted players. If they chose to take the full burden this year, it would indicate that they're expecting to take their lumps in 2025.

While the Browns do need to get cap-compliant, there were other avenues they could've utilized, including extending one of their young players (Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome) or restructuring one of their veteran O-Linemen (Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller).

The Browns currently have negative $23 million in cap space, and just to confirm the numbers, I reached out to and received confirmation from Jason, of overthecap.com, that this includes their $41.9 million carryover from the 2024 season. The only remaining variable is adjustments from the NFL for things like insurance which could provide some relief.

So, they still have some work to do. Additionally, their draft class (if they don't make any trades), would cost an estimated $8.5 million in cap space, putting their effective cap space at this time at negative $31.7 million,

Finally, the most compelling evidence that the Browns have no interest in rebuilding, and view themselves as contenders was their reported interest in Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, before he renewed his contract with L.A.

Matthew Stafford is 37 years old. If the Browns had any interest in tanking, there would be zero reason to acquire a quarterback that long in the tooth. It also would be absolutely mind-boggling for the Browns to somehow carry two franchise quarterback salaries at once with the aforementioned cap issues they are facing.

All in all, if you were hoping for a reset or rebuild year for the Cleveland Browns, it doesn't seem to be in the cards. It appears the Browns are, somehow, trying to win in 2025.

