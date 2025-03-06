Maxx Crosby's historic extension is great for Browns in Myles Garrett trade saga

The pass rushing market is one that was expected to have plenty of activity this offseason, as there are multiple players that could be on the move for one reason or another.

That group just grew smaller with the Las Vegas Raiders signing Maxx Crosby to a three-year extension. This puts the Cleveland Browns in a unique position as they navigate the trade request of Myles Garrett.

The impact of Crosby's new deal on Myles Garrett's trade value cannot be overlooked

Crosby, like Garrett, is an elite pass rusher who has been the subject of trade speculation for quite some time. Both players were under contract through the 2026 season prior to Crosby signing his extension. Operating under the assumption that the cost to acquire either player via trade would be very similar, it's pretty easy to see how Cleveland can maximize the return for Garrett.

With the number of pass rushers who could be available on the trade market now reduced, this is only going to drive up the acquisition cost for the team looking to upgrade their defense. The cost of adding a quality player to a team's defensive front is already high, but for an elite one in Garrett, now that Crosby is no longer available, that price has been driven up even further.

The availability, or lack thereof, of certain positions and the depth of that group is what ultimately drives the cost of said group. Pass rushers capable of playing every down are already going to have a high trade value, but the scarcity of elite pass rushers makes it significantly more sensitive to the fluctuations of the trade market.

As available options are removed from the equation, the price to trade for one grows almost exponentially. This is good news for the Browns, for when they finally accept the reality of having to trade Garrett.

If the Browns front office wanted to handle this situation properly, they would reach out to teams immediately to see who might be feeling a sense of urgency to make a deal with Crosby no longer being available.

Right now, Cleveland holds a strong advantage over those who may want to trade for a pass rusher. Perhaps if they were to act promptly, a team that feels desperate enough to go above and beyond what would be considered an acceptable return for Garrett, helping jumpstart Cleveland's impending rebuild.

