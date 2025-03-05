Joel Bitonio nips retirement talk in the bud with return to Browns

After months of speculation that he'd likely stay with the Cleveland Browns, All Pro G Joel Bitonio made his non-retirement official one week prior to the start of the new league year.

Bitonio, a 12 year veteran and seven time Pro Bowler, decided to return to the team and continue his streak as the Browns' longest tenured player. He was originally drafted by Cleveland back in 2014 in the 2nd round, and has been one of the teams' most consistent leaders both on the offensive line and in the locker room in general.

Bitonio is 33 years old, but he'll likely continue to start for the Browns as they lack across the board in depth on their O-line.

Bitonio returning for 12th season signals great things about Browns' future plans

Like Myles Garrett, Bitonio was on the fence about the Browns' plans for their future in regards to their draft strategy and how to compete despite their lack of cap space. However, it's clear that the guard felt like another season would help more than hurt, and it had been reported that Bitonio was interested in returning because of the vouching of Hall of Famer and former Brown Joe Thonas.

"It was actually Thomas who helped Bitonio decide come back and help the Browns dig out of their 3-14 hole as opposed to retiring. Bitonio, 33, has a year left on his contract at $16 million. The Browns have 2024 third-round pick Zak Zinter waiting in the wings, but the Browns weren’t ready to be without their stalwart guard and line anchor just yet," wrote Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot about Bitonio's return.

Now, Bitonio will have the opportunity to shape what the Browns hope will become a much improved offensive line, in an effort to ensure whichever quarterback they're starting actually has a chance at making plays insteaed of needing to avoid sacks. His work this past season was extremely solid for a later-in-career guard, and he'll surely keep adding to his Pro Bowl resume in 2025.

Cleveland can now also continue to develop Zinter this offseason and during the season behind Bitonio, who will likely start to seriously consider retirement after 2025.

