New option for Browns' backup QB opening just presented themselves

While the Cleveland Browns are in desperation mode to locate their next starting quarterback, there's another opening in the quarterback room for them.

Their backup quarterback options are just as thin, with Dorian Thompson-Robinson proving he's nowhere near a developed prospect for the team in his short stint at starter in 2024. Bailey Zappe, who signed with the team late last season, could be a free agency option for the Browns if they wish to keep him in house at backup.

But, Cleveland's going to need more than just one backup in the room in 2025. With Jameis Winston likely to sign with another team this offseason, and as Deshaun Watson is likely unavailable for the rest of 2025 with his re-injured Achilles tendon, they'll have to survey other options on the market to ensure they have some solid depth at the position behind whichever rookie they go for in the draft.

And, with recent news out of the Las Vegas Raiders' camp, it's clear that Cleveland will have another option at backup hitting the market next week.

New backup option for Browns set to hit the QB market

According to a report from NFL Networks' Tom Pelissero, the Las Vegas Raidersare planning to release quarterback Gardner Minshew when the new league year begins on March 10. Minshew, just 28 years old, has experience as a backup and a starter. He most recently started for the Raiders in 2024 until Week 11 against the Denver Broncos.

Minshew, who actually beat the Browns in 2024 without throwing a touchdown, is already a journeyman signal caller at his age. He's had some major highlights and lowlights, nearly defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at one point in the year while also throwing three picks against the Los Angeles Rams during another contest.

The former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterbacks' ability to stay healthy is a major plus for the Browns' quarterback room, with basically everyone but Zappe going down with some type of injury by the end of the 2024 season. He's also a pretty solid fit in head coach Kevin Stefanski's system, with a big arm and ability to take things one play at a time.

However, he's very similar to Winston in that he does have the tendency to make some heat checks throughout games that lead to unnecessary turnovers. That's why he's the perfect backup, though - he wouldn't be expected to start, and he'd be a great sideline hype man for whichever rookie the Browns eventually trot out at starter during the year.

If they need simple check downs, then Minshew would be their guy. He can potentially be had for a cheap, one year deal, which makes him all the more enticing for the cash strapped Browns.

