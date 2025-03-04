Cleveland Browns free agency tracker 2025: Latest on players staying and leaving

As we approach the end of the franchise tag window this offseason, the Cleveland Browns will nee to turn to figuring out which free agents to work on new deals with and which to let walk.

The Browns have to let quite a few players go in order to make their cap situation easier to digest, with the biggest name to potentially walk being Nick Chubb.

The former All Pro running back struggled to get back to that form in 2024 after he returned from a knee injury in 2023 and then suffered a foot injury at the tail end of his return year. It's unclear whether he'll ever hit his 1,000 yard rushing seasons again, which is why the Browns are likely being cautious about immediately re-signing Chubb simply because he's a fan favorite.

In addition to Chubb, there are several other free agents that Cleveland can actually afford to bring back - at least for depth. And, they began making some of those moves on the last day of the franchise tag window being open, March 4. Here, we'll keep track of all positions experiencing an influx of free agents, and provide updates to those positions as free agency takes shape.

Quarterbacks

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team Bailey Zappe 26 $985,000 TBD Jameis Winston 31 $1,210,000 TBD

It doesn't seem likely that either free agent quarterback with the Browns right now will actually be in their quarterback room to start 2025. Zappe was a midseason signing to add depth to the position, but Winston actually started for most of the 2024 season.

He started out hot, which led some to feel that he could actually be a bridge option for Cleveland in 2025, but his end of year performance ended up featuring more turnovers than scores. Winston will probably get some interest from other quarterback needy teams in need of options in training camp, but it feels like the Browns won't be one of those teams. The experiment was, in this case, a failure.

Running backs

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team Nick Chubb 30 $2,275,000 TBD John Kelly 29 $1,055,000 TBD D'Onta Foreman 29 $1,125,000 TBD Nyheim Hines 29 $1,995,000 TBD (cut from CLE)

Nyheim Hines was cut by the Browns on February 18, so he's not in the free agency picture for Cleveland any longer. The big fish for the team at this position is Chubb, who has been given the green light to test free agency this offseason. The Browns may be looking to revamp their running back room through the draft, where the position has some depth.

The team could save millions by not re-signing Chubb as well as filling their quarterback room with entirely rookie backs. A bold move, and one that doesn't inspire confidence in the teams' offense moving forward, but no recent Browns moves have inspired confidence, anyway.

Wide receivers

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team Elijah Moore 25 $3,116,000 TBD James Proche 29 $1,125,000 TBD

The Browns have something good in both Jerry Jeudy and Cedric Tillman. The two receivers are shaping up to a be a solid tandem for whichever signal caller the Browns bring in for next season. Jeudy, especially, thrived with a deep ball passer like Winston. If Cleveland could somehow pair Cam Ward with Jeudy, good things could happen for their offense.

Moore could potentially be held onto by Cleveland considering his value is pretty low after a poor 2024 season. The question would be whether he'd want to stick around to try and gel with yet another quarterback in his still-young career. The 25 year old receiver has a high floor, but potentially not a high ceiling. Proche could be a solid depth re-signing.

Unlike the running back options in this year's draft, there may not be a ton of options for Cleveland in later rounds at WR. So, re-signing Proche and Moore would go a long way if they're able to reach team-friendly deals.

Tight ends

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team Blake Whiteheart 25 $915,000 CLE Browns Jordan Akins 33 $1,490,000 TBD Geoff Swaim 32 $1,210,000 TBD

Whiteheart was tendered by the Browns on Tuesday, which means that Cleveland has exclusive rights to negotiate a deal with the tight end who provided some really solid snaps for them in 2024. In relief of David Njoku, Whiteheart and Akins did a great job of picking up his slack.

Akins would be incredible to hold on to, as well, considering Njoku's injury history. Both he and Whiteheart worked hard to remain in the picture for the Browns' often shaky offense, and they deserve another shot to be regular pieces of the offense in 2025. Swaim may be the odd man out here, hitting 32 years old this coming season.

Offensive linemen

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team Jedrick Wills Jr. 26 $1,125,000 TBD Nick Harris 27 $1,055,000 TBD Germain Ifedi 31 $1,210,000 TBD James Hudson 26 $1,055,000 TBD Geron Christian 29 $437,500 TBD Hakeem Adenji 28 $520,000 TBD Michael Dunn 31 $1,125,000 TBD

Obviously, offensive line is going to be the room that sees the most work done this offseason. There are a ton of talented tackles to look at in this year's draft - specifically, players like Grey Zabel, Josh Conerly Jr., and Kelvin Banks Jr. all seem like legitimate options for Cleveland if they wanted to take a swing on a high upside rookie T this offseason.

The team should be prioritizing re-signing Nick Harris, who was solid at center for the team. Additionally, players like James Hudson and Geron Christian should be sought out by the Browns again given their age and the fact that they can add decent depth to the oft-hobbled O-line. Jedrick Wills Jr. might need to be allowed to walk, especially after a subpar season cut short by injury.

Defensive linemen

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team Michael Dwumfour 28 $985,000 TBD Maurice Hurst 30 $1,170,000 TBD James Houston 27 $915,000 TBD

Cleveland's defensive line might need some reinforcements next season, and that's an extreme understatement. If the team stands firm in not honoring Myles Garrett's trade request, it's unclear if he'll simply sit out the season until getting that wish fulfilled or if he'll actually suit up for the team. But, Dwumfour and Hurst play no role in supplanting Garrett's impact on the line. James Houston does - but he didn't make a huge splash on the line this season.

Rre-signing Dwumfour and Hurst is a bit tricky from a depth perspective. If the team wants to add reinforcements to their line, then both Dwumfour and Hurst can likely be resigned to cheap deals. Houston is on the same level. The only question is whether the team thinks they can just add rookie scale deals in place of these three veterans and get a better return on performance.

Linebackers

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team Winston Reid 26 $795,000 CLE Browns Khaleke Hudson 28 $930,278 TBD Devin Bush 27 $1,125,000 TBD

Winston Reid was tendered a deal by the Browns, just like Whiteheart, so he'll be sticking around with Cleveland for the time being. That's a solid re-signing, especially since there are still some question marks around Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's availability headed into 2025 and whether or not he'll ever be available again to play football. His neck injury was serious, and the Browns in tendering Reid are clearly trying to add insurance to the position as a result of that.

Devin Bush did a solid job in 2024 defensively for the Browns, and at just 27 years old, he'd be a solid signing for them if they wanted to add even more depth to the linebacker position.

Defensive backs

Player Name Age during 2025 season 2024 Contract AAV 2025 Team D'Anthony Bell 29 $985,000 TBD Mike Ford 30 $1,125,000 TBD

Cornerback and safety are the two positions the Browns might not have to revamp through free agency, as long as MJ Emerson is able to bounce back after a bad 2024 season and Denzel Ward manages to perform at his typical, high level. That said, Mike Ford had some solid snaps later in the season when the secondary started catching the injury bug more consistently.

They did just cut Juan Thornhill, though, so bringing back either D'Anthony Bell or Ford would be great to replace his snaps and workload.

