Browns lose valuable depth piece on offensive line in free agency

The Cleveland Browns had seven offensive linemen set to hit free agency this offseason and for any team that's bad news. For the Browns, who had an abysmal offensive line in 2024, it's even worse news. To make matters worse, one of those free agent offensive linemen is off the board, as James Hudson has signed a two-year deal with the New York Giants, according to Mike Garafolo.

Hudson, a fourth-round pick by the Browns in the 2021 NFL Draft, has appeared in 49 games and made 17 starts for Cleveland since joining the team four years ago. He's spent all of his time playing at the tackle spot for the Browns, playing both right and left tackle.

Hudson was one of four players to take snaps at left tackle for the Browns in 2024. It was not a good year for the Browns' o-line that struggled to stay healthy and gel throughout the season. Hudson wasn't anything to write home about at left tackle this past season but he did provide a nice depth option for Cleveland. The team was already in a bind on the offensive line and losing Hudson makes their situation even more troublesome.

Along with Hudson, the Browns also have Hakeem Adeniji, Geron Christian, Michael Dunn, Nick Harris, Germain Ifedi, and Jedrick Wills set to hit free agency. Wills is traditionally the Browns' starting left tackle but missed half of the season with an injury and it doesn't feel as though Cleveland will retain him.

The Browns have a ton of issues to address this offseason if they want to get back into playoff position but fixing the offensive line, something that not long ago was a strength for them, needs to be near the top of the list. With Hudson gone, the Browns have to find depth so that the 2025 offensive line doesn't suffer the same fate as the 2024 unit.