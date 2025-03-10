Jaylon Moore deal makes Browns' Jedrick Wills Jr. decision all too easy

As the Cleveland Browns are likely mulling over what to do about Nick Chubb, Devin Bush, and other key signings this free agency period, there's one player the team might need to consider letting walk - tackle Jedrick Wills Jr.

The former 2020 draft pick for the Browns has yet to live up to expectations set for him considering the team passed on Tristan Wirfs for a chance at having Wills on their offensive line. He struggled mightily in 2024 prior to going down for the rest of the season by the time Week 8 rolled around.

That injury management period for Wills came with controversy, with reports that he benched himself and others that his effort on the line led to his benching in place of Dawand Jones.

With deals beginning to trickle in for offensive lineman this offseason and with free agency in full swing, it's becoming obvious that Wills' potential signing number may be too large for the Browns to commit to - that's become clear with Jaylon Moore's new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jaylon Moore contract all but guarantees Jed Wills Jr. will walk

Moore, an offensive tackle previously suiting up for the San Francisco 49ers, has signed a 2-year, $30 million deal with the Chiefs to help shore up their O-line. Protecting Patrick Mahomes in the pocket is serious business, so Moore got serious money.

In addition to Moore's contract, it's been reported that a target contract number for Dan Moore Jr., another free agent tackle, is in the range of $20 million per year. That's a big number for an offensive lineman who didn't have a spectacular 2024 season, but like Wills, has the youth to potentially take a gamble on if you're a team desperate for depth on the edges.

Wills never signed an extension with the Browns, and was playing under his rookie deal until last season. He is also in need of a new contract at a terrible time - with the team having just extended Myles Garrett, and given that they still have a better tackle in Jones locked in with a contract that goes until 2026, they can afford to let Wills walk.

If a team wants to throw a bag at him in hopes that he'll bounce back to top draft pick form, by all means, Cleveland should let it happen. This draft also offers ample opportunities for the Browns to find another LT to add to the depth chart, which is all the more reason to let him go.

