An interesting name just hit the free agent market. Javon Hargrave, recently cut by the San Francisco 49ers, is now a free agent. If this name sounds familiar to you, it should. Back in 2023, the Cleveland Browns were heavily interested in signing the former Philadelphia Eagle.

Instead, the team ended up signing Dalvin Tomlinson.

Now that Hargrave is on the market, it appears that the Browns might be interested again in the defensive tackle. Earlier today a rumor came out saying that the Browns were allegedly favorites to sign Hargrave as soon as the new league year begins.

On the surface, this move makes a ton of sense. The Browns just talked their star pass rusher Myles Garrett into signing an extension with the team after a very public trade request. One of the teams that Garrett was interested in joining was the Philadelphia Eagles. With Garrett signing the extension, the team could look to build up the defensive front just like the Eagles.

It’s fair to say that Hargrave is not the same player that he used to be. He struggled to stay healthy last year, playing in only three games. During his time on the field though he had one sack and four solo tackles. According to PFF he had a below average grade against the run, earning a grade of 44.7. He fared much better against the pass with a grade of 73.3.

Even though he’s not the same player he used to be, Hargrave can still be an effective rotational player. If the team were to sign him, a rotation of Tomlinson, Hargrave, and second year player Mike Hall Jr would be a deep position group. It would force opposing offensive lines to respect them and might help Garrett not get double teamed quite as much.

