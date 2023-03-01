Ranking the top 5 free agent defensive tackles Browns can target
No. 1: Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia Eagles.
Javon Hargrave is the big defensive tackle fish in the free agency pond and he will certainly have many suitors, despite a likely high price tag.
Pro Football Focus has Hargrave as the No. 1 free agent defensive tackle and for good reason. He has shown he can do whatever is asked of him regardless of the defensive scheme.
In 2022, Hargrave had a hand in the Eagles having the most sacks in the NFL as well as making a trip to the Super Bowl. He totaled a career-high 11 sacks, and had an impressive 60 tackles (37 solo, 10 for a loss) and 18 pressures while playing in all 17 regular season games and all of the playoff games.
Despite just turning 30 years old, Hargrave proved that he can still produce at an elite level. His seven years in the league, along with his Super Bowl run would be a good thing to have inside Barea come the summertime.
Hargrave has spent his entire NFL career in the state of Pennsylvania, playing his first four years in Pittsburgh before ending up in Philly for the last three. Maybe Berry could find a way to land this big fish in a deal that makes sense for both parties by having him move a little west.
While it isn't likely Hargrave will come to the Browns, they surely have to at least inquire about his services. If they can't land him, it does not spell doom.