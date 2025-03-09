Myles Garrett sends clear free-agency message to Browns after signing extension

In perhaps the surprise of the offseason so far, Myles Garrett has withdrawn his trade request to sign a blockbuster contract extension with the Cleveland Browns.

The timing is particularly notable. Garrett finalized his extension just one day before the unofficial start of free agency. On Monday, teams can legally negotiate with free agents before the new league year begins on March 12.

Garrett's new deal solves one offseason problem, but the Browns have work to do.

General manager Andrew Berry must find a way to strengthen the roster while operating with a limited budget. It could limit their ability to spend, although Garrett reportedly wants to help the Browns make moves in free agency.

Myles Garrett reportedly wanted to get deal finalized so he could help Browns recruit free agents

The timing of Garrett's extension isn't a coincidence. His agent, Nicole Lynn, spoke to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, revealing that Garrett "wanted it done by the start of free agency so he could help recruit free agents."

It sure sounds like Garrett hopes the Browns will be active participants in free agency.

Whether that's realistic is another question, as the Browns sit at just $12.56 million in cap space after reworking Deshaun Watson's deal. That number doesn't yet factor in Garrett's extension.

While Garrett sticking around is undoubtedly a positive for prospective free agents, the Browns may struggle to make a big splash. They likely need to take a smarter approach by focusing on the second and third waves of free agency before attacking their positions of need in April's draft.

Garrett understandably hopes the Browns will make waves in free agency. He is entering his age-30 season and wants to win.

Upgrading the quarterback position becomes the top priority. That could mean targeting a veteran, like Kirk Cousins or Carson Wentz, or the Browns could focus solely on the draft — Cam Ward at No. 2 makes the most sense after extending Garrett's contract.

The Browns can make moves in free agency, but they have to be smart. Garrett plans to help recruit free agents, but let's hope he can convince them to take a discount.

