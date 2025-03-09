Browns emphatically end Myles Garrett trade rumors with huge contract extension

Wow. Who saw this coming?

On the eve of free agency, the Cleveland Browns have shockingly signed star pass-rusher Myles Garrett to a massive new contract that makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in history. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the deal is worth $40 million per year with an incredible $123 million fully guaranteed.

It also includes a no-trade clause, ending any discussion about Garrett's future with the Browns.

Garrett had not only handed in a trade request but reportedly shown no interest in signing an extension with the Browns.

It took a record-shattering offer to make him change his stance, with Garrett's $40 million salary eclipsing the $35.5 million-per-year average that Maxx Crosby landed with the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.

The Browns never entertained the idea of trading Garrett, with general manager Andrew Berry emphatically shutting down the conversation whenever asked. He still had to find a way to resolve the situation and ensure Garrett hadn't played his final snap in Cleveland. The answer? A massive new deal with a no-trade clause.

Full details of Myles Garrett's massive contract extension with Browns

Garrett is now under contract with the Browns through the 2030 season, ending any discussion about his future in Cleveland. It gives him a realistic shot at finishing his career with the team that drafted him.

Here are the full contract details:

Four-year extension

$40 million per year

$123.5 million fully guaranteed

The Browns have plenty to figure out between now and the start of the new league year on Wednesday. How does this move impact Garrett's cap number for 2025 and beyond? How does this move impact their search for a veteran quarterback?

They are valid questions, and Berry must figure out a plan to make it work financially.

But they've found a way to answer the most pressing question of the offseason. Forget about the trade talk. Garrett isn't going anywhere!

