Reunion between Myles Garrett and former Browns pass rusher feels destined

Now that the Cleveland Browns have managed to secure Myles Garrett to a long term extension, ending his trade request with a bang, they have to figure out how to bounce back from tanking talk. Contention is out of the question for 2025, but they need to compete at minimum.

The Browns' roster is fairly solid, especially on defense, but they can use some help alongside Garrett on the defensive line if players like Jowon Briggs and Isaiah McGuire don't take another step forward in their development next year.

So, it makes sense for general manager Andrew Berry to consider taking a swing in free agency to shore up their D-line, in addition to landing a quarterback, in order to get back a formidable defense to back up a better offense. What better way to do this by bring back a familiar face in Za'Darius Smith this offseason?

Browns reuniting with Za'Darius Smith feels destined this offseason

Smith, who was traded from the Browns to the Detroit Lions in 2024 right before the trade deadline, was just released by the Lions. The 33 year old pass rusher's release was anticipated, with the team now clearing just under $6 million in cap space ahead of free agency opening up on March 12.

Smith is still a very solid edge rusher, as he was brought on by Detroit for the expressed purspose of filling in for phenom pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson. He finished up his tenure with Detroit with 36 pressures and four sacks in just eight games with the Super Bowl-aspiring NFC team. Unfortunately for Smith and the Lions, they couldn't get past the Washington Commanders in the postseason.

Pairing Smith back up with Garrett would be an easy way for the Browns to bring in some veteran presence to surround Briggs and McGuire with, and an easy way for Garrett to get some relief on the line as the teams' current best pass rusher.

Smith had re-signed with the Browns in 2024, a year after the team had traded for him from the Minnesota Vikings. When re-signing with the team, he told the Browns' team reporter and site that he felt like "something special was brewing" in Cleveland, and he was happy to get a chance to continue his career there.

Things change, obviously. The Browns had a perfect suitor for him, and it made total sense for both sides to get a deal done. Smith also had a shot at competing with a contender in 2024, and that's certainly doing right by the teams' former second-best pass rusher.

Bringing him back can help to continue to do right by him by, again, pairing him back up with an All-Pro in Garrett, and can help make the teams' defense one of the best in the league again.

