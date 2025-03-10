Browns avoid Abdul Carter after Myles Garrett extension in 2025 NFL mock draft

Did anything happen with the Cleveland Browns recently?

After a very big weekend for both the Browns and Myles Garrett, where the star pass rusher became the highest paid non-QB in the NFL with a $40 million per year contract that adds four years to his current deal. He'll still be with the team until 2030 in this scenario, ending any talk of trades for the forseeable future between Garrett and the team.

Short term, this helps for the Browns in free agency to have someone like Garrett vouching for the team, and hopefully helping to attract talent to Cleveland. Long term, it means that the Browns can focus on anyone other than Abdul Carter in the upcoming NFL draft. Carter would've been the obvious pick for the team had Garrett left in the offseason.

Now, with our latest mock draft done using NFL Mock Draft Simulator, the Browns can focus on the most important hole on their roster with their No. 2 overall pick.

Browns avoid Abdul Carter in latest NFL mock draft

Round 1, Pick 2: QB Cam Ward

Based on a recent social media post from Carter, the Tennessee Titans are zeroing in on the best player in the draft with their No. 1 overall pick. That makes total sense for them. And, it helps the Browns land their best target at quarterback in the draft, allowing them to take Cam Ward at No. 2 overall.

Ward is the best signal caller in the draft as of now. His athleticism, arm, and decision making him make him a very solid prospect, and while he's not the best quarterback prospect to grace the draft in its history, he's the best option for Cleveland at this spot in the draft overall. The battle between himself and Shedeur Sanders seems to be decided.

Round 2, Pick 33: RB Omarion Hampton

While Cleveland did the right thing by bringing back Garrett by any means necessary, it also means that they're likely to really let Nick Chubb walk now. With so much money dedicated to Garrett long term, and with Deshaun Watson's contract still unfortunately on the books, the team isn't going to be able to offer Chubb anything but disrespectful money.

Omarion Hampton is an excellent pivot for the team at No. 33 overall. His draft stock seems to keep rising behind Ashton Jeanty's, and between himself and Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson, he has the edge. He ran for a solid 1,660 yards and 16 touchdowns in his final year with the North Carolina Tar Heels, and his strong running makes him a perfect 3rd down back.

Round 3, Pick 67: OT Wyatt Millum

With Jedrick Wills Jr. likely to walk, the Browns will need some depth at tackle headed into the season. Dawand Jones' health is a question mark, and Jack Conklin can only play one side of the field. Wyatt Millum, who is ranked sixth best OT by NFL Draft Buzz, is projected to be a Day 1 starting talent. He's not expected to be a star offensive lineman, per se, but a serviceable one.

Round 3, Pick 94: CB Denzel Burke

With the Browns' extra third rounder, they're mocked to land Denzel Burke out of Ohio State University. Denzel Ward needs help, badly, in the secondary next season. Burke is a cornerback with great ball skills, athleticism, and excellent blocking skills. While his speed and decision making might be a question mark for teams, you cannot deny his power nor his nose for the ball.

Burke can be a great addition to a Browns defense that struggled against teams with deeper receiving talent. Also, could be fun to have a double Denzel secondary, in a less serious evaluation.

