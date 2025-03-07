New prospect rankings put Ohio State star within Browns' reach in 2025 NFL draft

As the Cleveland Browns gear up to evaluate the best plan for their No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft, they must also begin to figure out what to do with their top 2nd round pick.

The team will be picking 33rd overall, and with such a deep class at a lot of important positions like running back and defensive line, the team is sure to come out with a talented player at that spot. Given that they'll need to find a good replacement to Nick Chubb this offseason, running back seems like the better position for them to focus on in the 2nd round.

Luckily for the Browns, there's a running back who would be a perfect fit for a revived ground and pound style offense in 2025. And, he just finished up his collegiate run with Ohio State by helping to win a championship with the Buckeyes.

Latest prospect rankings show Browns have shot at TreVeyon Henderson at 33rd overall

In NFL Network writer Daniel Jeremiah's latest prospect rankings, he listed Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson as the 33rd best available prospect in the draft. This doesn't necessarily guarantee that he'll be available to Cleveland at that exact spot in the draft - other teams are just as running back-needy as the Browns, if not more so - but it does suggest he could fall to them in the draft.

"He has strong, reliable hands. He’s an elite pass protector. He is quick to identify blitzers and attack them. He strains to finish, sometimes well after the ball has been caught down the field. Overall, Henderson is a three-down weapon, brimming with big-play potential," wrote Jeremiah in his pitch for Henderson rising six spots in his own top 50 up to 33.

Read more: Browns find local Nick Chubb replacement in 2nd round of latest ESPN mock draft

Henderson is a very strong runner who broke off for two touchdowns and 94 yards in the Buckeyes' quarterfinal against the Oregon Ducks. He ran for a total of 1,016 yards in 2024, and scored 10 touchdowns. Importantly, he averaged 7.1 yards per carry - a far cry from Cleveland's average of 4.1 yards per carry on the year.

Ashton Jeanty is, rightfully, the far and away best running back prospect in this class. But, Henderson is no slouch at the position, and it'd be excellent for the Browns' versatility on offense to be able to snag him so early in the draft at 33rd overall.

More Browns news and analysis