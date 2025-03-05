Browns find local Nick Chubb replacement in 2nd round of latest ESPN mock draft

It's being reported by oft-reliable Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com that, in all likelihood, Nick Chubb's days as a Brown are over.

"Chubb has stated unequivocally since late in the season that he wanted to come back, but it’s probably not going to happen. The Browns gave him last season to return from the injury, make more than $2 million, and walk away with some grace and dignity despite being a shadow of his former bruising self," wrote Cabot in her latest roundup on free agency for Cleveland.

It's sad, but it's a reality the team has to face because of their own doing. Paying out Deshaun Watson has made it impossible to give Chubb a second chance after returning from another catastrophic knee injury this past season.

Moving on from Chubb, and knowing it's mostly because they're unable to pay him a respectable salary, means that the team is likely to take a swing on a running back in this year's draft. They're flush for picks, not cash, so they can really evaluate the deep class at RB and go from there. They're likely out on someone like Ashton Jeanty, but can still come out of the draft with a top runner.

ESPN's latest mock draft lands Browns perfect Nick Chubb replacement

In ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid's latest 2-round mock draft, he has the Browns landing Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall and taking Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with their 33rd overall pick in the second round. The homecoming for the championship-winning running back would open up Cleveland's run game once again, as well as their passing game.

"General manager Andrew Berry has already stated that Nick Chubb will be allowed to test free agency. The Browns waste little time finding their next star rusher in this mock, adding a fluid and well-rounded option in Henderson. He just cracks my top 50, as his receiving ability could aid Cleveland's struggling pass game," wrote Reid on the pick.

Henderson ran for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns in his final season with the Buckeyes, averaging a solid 7.1 yards per carry. He's ranked fourth overall by NFL Draft Buzz's running back big board, with a pro being his "masterful manipulation of space" and cons including that his size can sometimes be a challenge when it comes to blocking, and his health being a question mark.

Even if Cleveland doesn't go for Henderson at 33rd overall, they need to seriously consider going for a running back here in general. They have major needs at RB, tackle, wide receiver, and potentially on the EDGE depending on what happens with Myles Garrett this offseason.

However, it's obvious their offense needs the biggest boost due to both lack of options on that side of the ball and the inability to pay players like Elijah Moore or Jedrick Wills Jr. to stick around. So, the team needs to consider going for a playmaker like Henderson, or Omarion Hampton, or Kaleb Johnson, here.

