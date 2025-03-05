Browns connected to intriguing quarterback plan in latest free agency projection

While the Cleveland Browns prepare for free agency to open officially next week, which is when the tampering window opens and free agents can come to unofficial terms with teams, there is a huge roster hole that the team clearly has to fill that has yet to be - quarterback.

The NFL draft holds some minor promise as it comes to addressing that issue, but it might be more of a tool to address quarterback depth and not one to address their starting quarterback hole. That's especially the case given recent reporting from ESPN's Jordan Raanan that the New York Giants seem poised to jump the Browns for the No. 1 pick in the draft. That would be to snag Cam Ward.

If Cleveland's not sold on Shedeur Sanders' potential for them at starting QB, then they're likely to go for the best available player at No. 2 overall instead of going for Sanders. And, that'll mean that the team is confident in their ability to locate a starting quarterback option on the market that's outside of the draft. Again, enter free agency.

But, a new report from The Athletic where NFL writer Zack Rosenblatt predicts the quarterbacks for each NFL team headed into 2025 offers an interesting idea for the Browns as it pertains to their offseason plans at quarterback - or rather, quarterbacks.

Latest prediction has Browns trading for Kirk Cousins and drafting Jalen Milroe

Rosenblatt's predictions, published Tuesday, offer an intriguing offseason plan for Cleveland at quarterback. It's a two-parter: the team is predicted to acquire Cousins and to draft Milroe, making Cousins a starting bridge QB while Milroe develops further under head coach Kevin Stefanski and OC Tommy Rees.

"Cousins has always made the most sense among the veteran options projected to be available this offseason — assuming the Falcons are not serious about making him the most expensive backup the league has ever seen — for a couple reasons. The biggest: Kevin Stefanski was Cousins’ quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator with the Vikings for a couple years before the Browns hired him," wrote Rosenblatt.

Cousins is coming off a strange season with the Atlanta Falcons. He started out the year strong, leading the team to a record of 6-3 in his first nine games. He threw for 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions over that same stretch, and while he didn't look extremely mobile in the pocket, he was certainly still able to sling it.

That came crashing down over his last five games starting for the team, going 1-4 over that time with nine interceptions to just one touchdown. He was reportedly, secretly, playing through injury over that stretch which impacted his ability to throw downfield accurately.

Cousins is comfortable with Stefanski given how well he performed at QB with Minnesota while Stefanski was the OC for the Vikings. He'd also have some solid receiving help in Jerry Jeudy to turn to down field in addition to Cedric Tillman, and he could even potentially get the addition of Travis Hunter into the mix if the team opts to take him with their top pick.

For Milroe, it makes sense for Cleveland to invest in their future if they're taking a gamble with the 36 year old Cousins. Milroe is a project pick with a killer arm but questionable decision making, and he would need some time to develop in Stefanski's system before taking the reins full time.

This isn't a terrible idea. Even if they swap Milroe with Jaxson Dart here, it gives the team a shot at winning with a presumably healthy Cousins and allows them to take a phenom with their top pick instead of simply the top quarterback in a weak class.

