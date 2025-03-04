Latest update proves Browns have a shot at top free agent QB

We know that the Cleveland Browns are hamstrung by their cap space. They have none. And, that's by their own doing. Thanks to the trade for Deshaun Watson and the subsequent, fully guaranteed $230 million dollar contract handed to him with nothing to show for it, the team has to consider cheap options on the quarterback market ahead of 2025.

However, that isn't going to exactly inspire confidence in someone like Myles Garrett, who has requested a trade due to the team's lack of direction for 2025 and beyond. With no starting quarterback on the roster and the draft containing a lot of project signal callers, the Browns' plan to start a rookie is likely deterring Garrett from rescinding his request.

So, can Cleveland take a huge swing, restructure some contracts on their payroll currently, and try to sign a more proven veteran signal caller available in free agency? It's certainly something they need to be considering - especially now, as a major name to watch this offseason has suddenly become available.

Sam Darnold set to hit free agency

Sam Darnold, last season's unlikely regular season savior for the Minnesota Vikings, had a subpar finish to his first year with the NFC team. While he started out strong as the starting signal caller, he wasn't able to replicate his regular season success into postseason success for Minnesota.

Darnold and the Vikings fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round, and while a lot of the offense's struggles were due to the Vikings' inability to protect him in the pocket, he just didn't look confident leading the team down the field during the contest.

That might not have necessarily led to him hitting free agency as opposed to receiving a franchise tag from Minnesota, as reported to be the case by ESPN, but it couldn't have helped his case to stumble like that during a big spot - especially since he carries a reputation for "seeing ghosts" from his days as the New York Jets' starting QB.

That said, Darnold is expected to hit free agency as one of the more sought out starters for quarterback needy teams with cap room. Darnold's 2024 AAV was $10 million, and he's projected to net at least $40 million per year by Spotrac. That'd make Darnold the second-highest paid player on the Browns' roster. The first, of course, being the injured Watson.

Darnold threw for 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions in 2024. He had the definition of a bounce back season and bounce back to his career, being nominated for the Comeback Player of the Year award that eventually went to the Cincinnati Bengals' starting quarterback, Joe Burrow.

He's only 27 years old, which automatically gives him a leg up on competition like Kirk Cousins or Derek Carr who might be older targets for the Browns on the market this offseason. He's obviously figured a lot out in terms of his mechanics and how to be a winning player, but just hasn't gotten over the postseason hump yet.

That's not an aspiration that Cleveland has in its immediate future, but adding a signal caller like Darnold to the team in free agency and not having to sacrifice their No. 2 overall pick would be huge for their pitch to Garrett to stay with the team and build an actually competitive roster.

