The Cleveland Browns brought in a new quarterback on Monday by acquiring Kenny PIckett from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a 2025 fifth-round pick.

On the surface, this transaction does not seem to hint at what their plans are for the second overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, but a little bit of digging reveals what may soon become a reality.

Swapping Thomspon-Robinson for Pickett is not a move aimed at finding Cleveland's next starting quarterback, as the former Pittsburgh Steelers' signal-caller has shown that is beyond his capabilities.

Instead, this transaction suggests that the Browns could select what they hope to be their next franchise quarterback with the number two pick rather than take what most consider to be the best overall player in the draft if available (Abdul Carter).

Trading for Pickett does not take drafting a quarterback off the table for Cleveland and, in fact, reinforces the possibility of selecting either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. Having Pickett take on the role of starter entering training camp who gets passed by a rookie QB seems to be an obvious route for Cleveland to take here.

Everyone knows that Pickett is not the quarterback of the future for the Browns, and if they do draft Ward or Sanders, it would be with the intent of having either quarterback assume the role of future franchise QB.

Now, there is the possibility that the Browns will bring in another quarterback, such as Joe Flacco or Kirk Cousins. This would not change anything regarding their future draft plans.

The only thing any of these quarterbacks would be capable of providing serviceable quarterback play in the event that their rookie signal caller selected second overall is injured or clearly overwhelmed by the speed at which the NFL is played and needs to play catch up on the bench while letting a veteran hold down the fort.

The reality of the situation in Cleveland is that until there is a quarterback on the roster who can be considered their uncontested starter for the foreseeable future, selecting one with the second overall pick is certainly on the table.

With the lack of those available in free agency or trade, combined with their current quarterback room (Pickett, Deshaun Watson), it seems pretty likely that Ward or Sanders will be the Browns' selection come draft time.

