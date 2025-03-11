3 huge questions for Browns after a quiet start to free agency

A quiet first day of free agency has wrapped up for the Cleveland Browns, and while there were a small number of transactions for the team, they didn't all come without controversy.

The team let go of one player and traded for another, and have essentially only made one signing so far this free agency. It was a solid signing - one for veteran tackle Cornelius Lucas - but still, not exactly filling the holes that need to be filled just yet.

Quarterback and bringing back Nick Chubb will be what catches Browns fans' eyes this offseason. Unfortunately for the Browns, they did address the former, just in a very strange way. Let's break down that transaction, and two other questions we have for Cleveland headed into Day 2 of free agency.

1. Is Kenny Pickett a legitimate option to start in 2025?

Imagine reading that question a week ago!

Pickett was traded for by the Browns on Day 1 of free agency, with the team shelling out Dorian Thompson-Robinson and their 5th rounder from the Detroit Lions in exchange for the small-handed signal caller. Pickett was Jalen Hurts' backup last season, but has basically become a backup in the NFL since being the Pittsburgh Steelers' underwhelming starter from 2022 to 2023.

Now, if this was just a swap, it makes sense from a talent perspective. Thompson-Robinson looked absolutely terrible in his snaps in 2024, when he was handed a golden opportunity to prove he could be a starter for Cleveland. Pickett had, at least, been solid for the Philadelphia Eagles in relief of Hurts. You can't say the same for Thompson-Robinson.

But, money-wise, the Browns are taking on Pickett's $2.6 million contract. Compared to Thompson-Robinson's just over $1 million contract, that's adding more cap restraint to the Browns' already precarious cap space. Then, they added a 5th rounder. Those are not frequently useful in the draft, but still feels like it was an unnecessary addition.

That's why fans feel that this means Pickett is actually an option to start. Pickett isn't starting material in the NFL right now, but if Cleveland doesn't land a better quarterback on the trade market or even in the draft, he actually might be the best signal caller on the roster.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com addresses these concerns a bit, writing in her piece on the deal that, "Pickett was brought in by the Browns to compete, and they’ll likely still look for another veteran “bridge” quarterback who might be called on to start until their rookie is ready. They’re also still strongly considering a rookie quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick, either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders. They also like other quarterbacks in the draft and could take one later, or possibly even draft two."

So, for now, it's just a weird trade on paper but nothing more.

2. Is no Nick Chubb news good news for the Browns?

Chubb hadn't signed anywhere as of the first day of free agency, and that signals that the Browns' deal isn't much worse - or better - than whatever Chubb is seeing on the open market. There's also just been a small number of running back signings to compare to whatever Chubb could net this offseason.

Najee Harris signed with the LA Chargers, while Aaron Jones re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Those are the two most comparable running backs in this scenario to Chubb.

Those deals varied in pricing, with Harris netting just over $9.5 million with a one-year deal with the Chargers and Jones getting a friendly 2-year, $20 million deal. Chubb is likely to see something closer to what Harris saw, but Chubb likely wants more than just one year with the Browns for security. He's done the redemption year. He's ready to play in earnest.

With Chubb testing the market and signing nowhere, that likely means that he's not finding better offers than whatever Cleveland has offered to him. Hopefully, he sticks around with Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward for 2025 and beyond.

3. Should Cleveland be more aggressive with their roster building?

There's no way that the Browns negotiated such a blockbuster extension with Garrett without promising some sort of vision to the All Pro pass rusher. The thing is, that doesn't mean that the team promised an immediate solution to their woes, which include the lack of a starting quarterback and, as of now, a starting running back.

The team could also go for some better depth in their secondary to help Ward, and help on the defensive line considering the team announced they're cutting Dalvin Tomlinson after June 1.

Again, though, their cap situation means that they're strapped until they can make more than just one maneuver like cutting Tomlinson without sacrificing too much talent from their roster. Sure, releasing Jack Conklin would save them over $7 million, but they absolutely shouldn't cut him.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, the team probably also feels they can take a quarterback or phenom to add to this roster for cheap instead of through free agency. We shouldn't expect Cleveland to do much other than on the margins moves this free agency and offseason, but they should be trying to trade for a veteran bridge quarterback if possible.

