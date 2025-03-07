3 Nick Chubb replacements if Browns lose fan favorite in free agency

As free agency approaches the NFL and a new league year creeps around the corner, it's becoming clear that the Cleveland Browns are officially ready to move on from Nick Chubb.

The former All Pro running back has lost his explosive step at just 29 years old due to some really unfortunate injury luck. As a result, per reporting from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, the team is prepared to start 2025 without Chubb in the backfield.

Several teams will surely be willing to take a chance on a fully rehabbed Chubb, like the Las Vegas Raiders or Dallas Cowboys. And, it seems like the Browns will be flush with options in the NFL draft with running back being one of the deeper positions to choose from in April.

Cleveland has to replace Chubb's workload, though, with Jerome Ford as a RB2 in the teams' current offense.

3 replacement for Nick Chubb if Browns lose him in free agency

TreVeyon Henderson

As we've mentioned recently, Henderson would be a solid replacement for Chubb's snaps given his own explosiveness and how much he excels as a third down running back. If he can consistently convert alongside Ford, then Cleveland suddenly has a respectable running game again after struggling in 2024.

Henderson had an excellent final year with the Ohio State Buckeyes, finishing up with over 1,000 rushing yards and 10 scores. That would've been the best work from a Browns running back in 2024, when no one could even crack 600 total rushing yards or over six yards per carry. He's also a solid receiver, and that makes him a dynamic potential addition to head coach Kevin Stefanski's arsenal.

Jamaal Williams

Williams was recently cut by the New Orleans Saints ahead of free agency, making him an intriguing and affordable target for the Browns. Williams only had 48 carries in 2024, and he didn't look like the breakout star that he was in 2022 with the Detroit Lions, where he finished up with over 1,000 rushing yards.

At 30 years old, Williams would be an OK target for Cleveland if they're simply seeking to add bodies to the running back room while also taking a gamble that Williams has a bounce back season. His energetic running and ability to eat tackles would be huge for the Browns on 3rd and 4th downs.

Ty Johnson

An absolute dream pairing for the Browns this offseason would be drafting Henderson and signing Johnson. Getting two running backs who are great in the open field as receivers would open things up tremendously for whichever quarterback the Browns look to throw under center in 2025, and reduces the need for them to add another star WR next to Jerry Jeudy.

Johnson finished up 2024 with the Buffalo Bills with just 213 rushing yards, but more importantly, he finished up with 284 receiving yards, as well. While he wasn't utilized as much in the postseason by Buffalo, he had an admirable performance versus the Denver Broncos in the AFC Wild Card game. He's also just 27 years old, so he'd inject some youth into the Browns' core immediately.

