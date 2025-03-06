Myles Garrett's trade value just went down with Bengals' Trey Hendrickson update

Myles Garrett is definitely considered one of the best pass rushers to ever play the game despite not having much postseason experience to add to his resume. Despite that fact, he's been able to notch some incredible numbers with the Cleveland Browns, recording 14 or more sacks for four seasons in a row and getting named as a first team All Pro defender this past season.

But, as it turns out, he's not the only star defender tired of treading water in the AFC North.

DE Trey Hendrickson, the Cincinnati Bengals' best pass rusher who just beat out Garrett as sack leader during the 2024 season, has been granted permission to seek a trade by the team after reported days of conversations about a new deal for the Pro Bowl defender.

Hendrickson and Garrett are fairly close in terms of talent and age. Garrett is 29, while Hendrickson is 30. Both are still within their prime. And, both clearly want to play for a contender who will also pay them their worth down the line. The difference between the two, though?

Cincinnati is actually going to grant Hendrickson's request. And, that's going to be bad news for Garrett and the Browns as he continues to seek out to a better playing situation this offseason.

Hendrickson trade request just reduced Garrett's trade value this offseason

With Hendrickson seeking out, there's sure to be a few contenders that want his help. Namely, and according to FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz, the Washington Commanders are just one of the contenders looking to potentially trade for Hendrickson now.

That's one team that Garrett had actually mentioned interest in during Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl this year. Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles seemed to be the two clubs he had in mind when saying he wanted to join a contender. If the Commanders pull the trigger to get Hendrickson, that's one of Garrett's desired destinations crossed off the list.

In addition, the trade will set the price for Garrett if and when the Browns decide to part ways with him. If the Bengals' All Pro pass rusher nets just one first rounder or several 2nds in addition to a player or two, that's quite a bit less than what some have predicted Garrett would net. It's a huge risk to his value for the Browns and for Garrett.

No moves have been made just yet, but Cleveland has to hope that Cincinnati gets Hendrickson's worth back in any trade involving him this offseason. Garrett can still be on the table as a trade piece for the team after June 1, when losing him wouldn't cost them anything against their cap. Ensuring they're able to get at least two 1st rounders back for him will sweeten any deal for him.

