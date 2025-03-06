Perfect Mitch Morse replacement can fall into Jaguars' lap thanks to Browns

As far as free agents go for the Cleveland Browns, there are only one or two that they need to prioritize signing. One of those players is Devin Bush, who might be one of the teams' starting linebackers if Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is unable to go in 2025.

However, there are several other players at key positions in need that the Browns should be trying to keep on board for 2025. They can likely work out team-friendly deals with these players, and that would go a long way to keeping continuity going with this roster that more or less just made the postseason in 2023 together.

But, with the recent news of center Mitch Morse's retirement from the Jacksonville Jaguars, its become pretty obvious where one of Cleveland's free agents, Nick Harris, will land this offseason.

Nick Harris is a perfect fit for Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency

Morse, the Jaguars' veteran center who is now retiring after 10 years in the NFL, leaves a starting hole on the teams' offensive line headed into 2025. The 33 year old had a solid year with Jacksonville in 2024, giving up just three sacks and 14 pressures. His age was likely becoming a concern for the team, though, especially as they have to try and find ways to protect Trevor Lawrence longterm.

The Jaguars may be looking at the free agency market for a new starter now, and Harris makes all the sense in the world for them to sign. Harris, who is only 26 years old, had a fairly solid pass blocking grade of 63.9 from PFF. That ranked 32nd out of 64 eligible centers, so pretty average. He allowed one sack and just two pressures in 90 snaps during the 2024 season.

Harris is sure to carry some concern as it pertains to his injury history, only playing in five games in 2024 and starting just two in relief of Ethan Pocic. But, from 2020-2023, he was a pretty consistent backup for the team. If Jacksonville wants to take a gamble on a younger center, Harris makes a lot of sense for them.

He earned just over $1 million in salary from the Browns in 2024, and the Jaguars have plenty of cap space to spread around - about $37 million, per Over the Cap. Harris could likely be signed for somewhere around $1.25 million per year, or for just a one year prove deal, with Jacksonville.

Of all the Browns' free agents, Harris is most likely to be allowed to walk. He's in the same pool as players such as Elijah Moore and Jedrick Wills Jr. - talented players with a bit too much risk to pay considering their limited cap space.

