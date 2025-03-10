Latest rumor about Titans plan at quarterback should make Browns very happy

There are several quarterback needy teams in the NFL this offseason, and it's a bad year for it.

Between free agency, the trade market, and the upcoming NFL draft, there are barely any viable starting options for teams at signal caller headed into 2025. And, with multiple quarterbacks already off the market as of the first day of free agency, those teams are in a pickle.

They have to take a gamble on middling quarterback talent, or wait for the draft to take an even bigger gamble on a rookie. This is the spot that both the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns are in right now. Neither team had made a move at quarterback in the early aughts of free agency, and that has led to a very small pool of solid quarterbacks still available to either team.

Still, this latest rumor about the Titans' interest in at least one of those free agents is notable for the Browns, and should make fans very happy to see.

Titans rumored to have interest in Russell Wilson

According to Connor Hughes, a reporter with New York-based sports broadcasting company SNY, the Titans are among the teams interested in Russell Wilson in free agency. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback may have interest from the Steelers to return again for another season given they just lost Justin Fields to the NY Jets, but Tennessee is reportedly right there in the race for him.

Wilson had an up and down year with the Browns' rival in the AFC North. He began his time at starter fairly strong, taking over from Fields in Week 7 and helping the Steelers to reach a postseason berth. But, he stumbled across the regular season finish line, and he struggled mightily in the Steelers' loss to the Baltimore Ravens in their Wild Card game.

Read more: Justin Fields was never an option for Browns after deal with NY Jets revealed

If Tennessee is really interested in Wilson, it means one of two things.

One is that they like the idea of Wilson being their bridge quarterback for Cam Ward, who is projected to land atop the draft with one of the many teams that need a quarterback. Wilson is a great veteran and a locker room leader, and it makes a ton of sense to pair him with Ward. This would allow Cleveland to land a generational talent in Abdul Carter in the draft.

The other implication is that the Titans plan on taking Abdul Carter, not Ward, with the No. 1 overall pick. And, Wilson is someone they view as a legitimate starter for the 2025 season. That's a huge plus for Cleveland, as well. They could then potentially take Ward with their second overall pick, or even Travis Hunter to pair up with whichever quarterback they land via trade or later in the draft.

Either way, Wilson doesn't seem destined to be a Cleveland Brown. That's yet another plus to this rumor.

More Browns news and analysis