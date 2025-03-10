Justin Fields was never an option for Browns after deal with NY Jets revealed

Justin Fields was an intriguing player for the Cleveland Browns to try and sign in free agency. Given how weak the current free agency class for quarterbacks is, Fields stood out after getting benched with a 4-2 record as a starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Russell Wilson, who beat out Fields for the starting job once he got back from injury, led the Browns' rival to an AFC Wild Card game against the Baltimore Ravens, where Pittsburgh fell to Lamar Jackson and their other AFC North foil.

It made fans question whether, after seeing how much Wilson struggled down the stretch of the season, the team should've ever benched Fields to begin with. He's much younger than Wilson, and clearly had something brewing as a starting quarterback for the team. Instead, Pittsburgh opted for experience over Fields' flashes of potential. And, it led to his departure from the team in free agency.

While he didn't leave to sign with the Browns, it's clear that Cleveland never had a shot, anyway.

Justin Fields' contract with Jets proves he was never destined to be with the Browns

FIelds landed a lucrative deal with the NY Jets considering he's barely played as a starter in the NFL since his down days with the Chicago Bears. He's set to earn a 2-year deal worth $40 million, with his first year being likely considered a "prove it" year for the Jets and Fields. If it works out, then he'll be their QB1 moving forward. If it doesn't, they have the flexibility to get out of the deal.

The contract number is what sticks out. $40 million is far too rich for the Browns' blood right now, unless they cut some key players from their roster. They would've never been able to compete with the Jets for Fields' services if that's the number he was seeking out.

New York, like Cleveland, was desperate for a starting quarterback. But, the Jets don't pick No. 2 overall in the draft like the Browns do. So, they had more motivation to get a deal done now and build around Fields through the draft instead.

With this move, the market continues to dwindle for Cleveland. They similarly never had a shot at Sam Darnold in free agency, and they're likely to just wait to see what backup options are available until they can figure out who they can realistically trade for this offseason.

