Mac Jones to Browns feels imminent with latest Jaguars free-agent signing

With the Cleveland Browns having a very quiet first day to free agency, you have to read between many lines in order to find a clue about the teams' next moves.

We know that they need starting, and backup, quarterback talent on the roster. Jameis Winston is a free agent and there's been no indication as of late that the team is willing to re-sign him to a new deal. Additionally, Deshaun Watson has become an expensive afterthought for the Browns at this point, with him slated to miss the 2025 season with another ruptured Achilles.

There's a few decent players on the market for them at backup, and even fewer who could start in a pinch if the team doesn't feel confident in either who they take in the draft at QB or who they can trade for this offseason. One of those players is Mac Jones, and he feels destined to don orange and brown after the Jacksonville Jaguars' latest free-agent signing.

Mac Jones feels imminent for Browns with latest Jaguars signing

After the Jaguars have reportedly agreed to terms with a new backup quarterback, Nick Mullens, it feels obvious that they're ready to move on from Jones at backup. He had an up and down 2024, with an even 8:8 touchdown to interception ratio in 10 games played with Jacksonville. He's likely a player the Browns could sign for a cheap deal, though, and they need that financial flexibility.

Jones is one of a few backup options for the Browns in free agency. Carson Wentz and Joe Flacco are two others that Cleveland should have on their radar, especially since whoever they bring in from that pool may not be slated for a starting gig with the team. Whichever rookie they take at quarterback in the draft might start, or they might trade for a more surefire starter.

Jones would be a solid pivot from Winston for Cleveland. He's seemed to regress since his rookie season with the New England Patriots back in 2021, but if under the right system, he could be a solid option under center. Head coach Kevin Stefanski has pulled miracles before, helping Flacco become a beloved Browns quarterback in 2023 and turning Kirk Cousins into a star with the Minnesota Vikings.

Given that and general manager Andrew Berry's affinity for reclamation players and projects, Jones feels like a shoo-in for Cleveland in free agency.

