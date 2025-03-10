Browns' dream of landing perfect backup QB dashed by LA Rams in free agency

The Cleveland Browns are going to be connected to just about any and every backup quarterback in free agency, especially after they cleared up enough cap space to sign one to a one year deal. With just under $13 million to work with, the Browns can peruse in earnest this offseason and figure out how to shore up their currently empty quarterback room.

Jimmy Garoppolo, who was the backup to Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles Rams this past season, was one quarterback the Browns were rumored to be keeping an eye on as they seek to find a backup, and a starter, in their quarterback room. Unfortunately for Cleveland, things are moving fast, and the Rams managed to lock up Garoppolo on a new deal.

Browns lose out on Garoppolo in early moments of NFL free agency

Cleveland's sure to be in on a few other backup options. Carson Wentz, Joe Flacco, and even Jameis Winston offer some options for them on the market that won't break the bank. While Wentz isn't exactly an inspiring signal caller option for the team, especially after signing Myles Garrett to an extension, he's a perfectly fine option for the team at backup.

Their plans in the draft somewhat dictate how aggressive they get in free agency. If they are trying to snag Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders at No. 2 overall this April, then there's less pressure on them to pursue a decent free agent. If they're looking to get the best player available at that spot, though, then they need to figure out their QB plan quickly.

Read more: Browns avoid Abdul Carter after Myles Garrett extension in 2025 NFL mock draft

Garoppolo would've been a great option as a bridge QB for the team, but so would Cousins, Wentz, or Flacco. If they can simply find a signal caller that won't turn the ball over incessantly and can run a competent offense, it's already a leg up from last year's quarterback room that couldn't do any of the above consistently.

Garrett is rumored to have been swayed in one way by the Browns to return because of their plan at quarterback. That's their biggest hole, and with just one starter, they can see a much better outcome in 2025 than they did in 2024 after going 3-14. If that's true, then clearly, losing out on Garoppolo won't be the be all, end all domino to fall for them in free agency this season.

More Browns news and analysis