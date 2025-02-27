Myles Garrett might walk right into historic extension thanks to trade request

There's still no official word on what's happening with Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns this offseason.

Garrett made his intentions clear during the Super Bowl's media blitz, telling reporters and interviewers that he's intent on landing with a contender and not looking for money as a means of enticing him to stay with the Browns. The Browns, on the other hand, have made it clear that they're not looking to part with their best player, no matter the offer.

Cap space, lack of talent on the roster currently, and the need to see things through are coalescing around general manager Andrew Berry's philosophy regarding this trade request, and that's why it does feel like he'll stand firm on his no trade stance. In fact, as recently reported by one Browns beat reporter, it sounds like Berry would much rather pay Garrett out then send him off.

Berry willing to pay Garrett historic extension in lieu of trade this offseason

Berry reportedly told the media this week at the NFL combine that he'd be willing to offer Garrett an extension on his current contract with the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Cabot wrote that Berry is fine with making Garrett the highest paid defender in the NFL, which would mean Garrett's making about $40 million per year. That's historic, and would reset the market for defenders in the NFL who are also perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidates - think T.J. Watt, Trey Hendrickson, and now Pat Surtain II, among others.

The one hitch to this plan: Garrett, again, has said that he's not interested in making this a money issue. He wants to win at the highest level, and he understandably doesn't see a path to doing that with the Browns anytime soon. Given their cap restraints and lack of starting quarterback talent, it's fair to assume Cleveland's not going to be competitive for at least another few years.

At 29, Garrett might not have that many years left in his prime. In order to maximize his talents, he wants to land with a contender this offseason. And, in order to do the same, Cleveland clearly wants to throw a bag at Garrett. It's a valid way of thinking for Berry and Cleveland's front office, who likely know that Garrett is one of the very few players with pull on the Browns roster.

Without him, they have no star, no legitimate threat defensively outside of Denzel Ward on the team, and likely no Canton-bound talent left on the roster.

More Browns news and analysis