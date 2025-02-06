Myles Garrett refuses to reveal his preferred landing spot on Radio Row

During a rapid run of media appearances ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Myles Garrett did everything from promoting his first Super Bowl commercial to seemingly advertising himself to a few teams he might be trying to get traded to this offseason.

His insistence on wanting to go compete for a contender remained steadfast, telling multiple media personalities on Wednesday that he simply wants to be able to play meaningful football well into January and in February. With the Cleveland Browns all sitting at home after going 3-14, it's clear that Garrett isn't referring to his current team when seeking those conditions.

However, there are plenty of teams across the country that would qualify as contenders, or as teams that are probably one or two major pieces away from being competitive that deep into the season. Garrett was, for that reason, asked by the podcast Stacking the Box on Wednesday about his preferred landing destination based on weather - and, he had a very funny response to that question.

Garrett has smart response to question about preferred weather destination in offseason

When asked by host Sterling Holmes at the Stacking the Box radio booth on radio row on Wednesday about his trade request, Garrett had a funny replay to Holmes' attempt to get a preferred destination out of Garrett.

Holmes asked, "I know you have what you put out yesterday. Let's start here: warm weather? Cold weather place?"

Garrett replied, "winning weather."

Holmes' co-host, Ian MacMillan, chimed in to then ask if Garrett had an "ideal situation" or ideal team to land with this offseason - assuming, of course, that the Browns would honor any specific requests from Garrett.

"Just a team that's in need of my services. I'm looking forward to contending here soon, and just giving us an opportunity to win on the next stage. I just want more opportunities for that," added Garrett.

Garrett had begun to scratch the surface with his various interviews during Radio Row on what teams he's really keeping an eye on after they've begun to possibly recruit him. He mentioned that the Washington Commanders, Detroit Lions, and Philadelphia Eagles had all been making an effort to try and swing his opinion one way or another on a preferred destination.

But, given his answers to both Holmes and MacMillan, it's pretty clear that Garrett just wants to start fresh with a team that he knows he'd have a chance to compete at a high level with, and one where he knows he could make an impact that would lead to a postseason berth. That's not coming with Cleveland anytime soon.

Myles Garrett spoke with FanSided on behalf of Oikos' "Surprising Strength."

