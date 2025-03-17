NFL insider says Browns have checked in on former QB as need for starter grows

General manager Andrew Berry has seemingly left the building after making a smattering of free agency signings over the last few weeks, in addition to extending Myles Garrett and trading for Kenny Pickett. That's not exactly inspiring, but what can we expect from a team that has little cap space and likely no way to recruit many free agents to a losing team?

That last part is probably why we've seen such a slow free agency for a team that's seemingly obsessed with restructuring contracts in order to make room for additional signings in the offseason. After Berry restructured Deshaun Watson and Jack Conklin's contracts, the team has yet to make any big signings with their freed up cap space.

One specific position that's really in need of some bodies is the quarterback room. With just Pickett on the roster, the team is clearly far from done making moves. According to one NFL insider, there's one move that Cleveland might be trying to make if they strike out on Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins in free agency: signing Joe Flacco.

NFL insider says Browns have checked in on former QB

According to the latest write up on all things free agency from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, he mentions that the Browns are one of several teams that have checked in on Flacco in free agency as their search for a bonafide starting option at quarterback continues.

"Joe Flacco visited the Giants last week—which was a way, I think, for the team to check him out, and for Flacco to get his name back in circulation. Yes, he’s 40. But as a one-year solution, at a way cheaper rate than Cousins or Rodgers, I think the guy can still play. And the Browns, Steelers and Vikings think enough of him still to have checked on him," wrote Breer.

Definitely a guy that can still play. Should he be playing actual starters minutes, though? Likely not. He didn't have a phenomenal season with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024 when playing in place of Anthony Richardson, and it's doubtful that head coach Kevin Stefanski could re-create the magic of his 2023 season.

But, as Breer says in his piece, he's a one year solution at signal caller for a team like Cleveland that'll likely also be falling back on the draft for another quarterback in April. It's telling that other teams in need of a backup who can start - the Vikings and Steelers - have also reportedly checked in on him, showing that he's actually seen as a viable role-filler at 40 years old.

