Browns’ best remaining free-agent targets at quarterback, ranked

There are plenty of free agents still in need of a home headed into 2025. Some are being more dramatic about it, while others have been pretty quiet about what their plans are for next season.

At quarterback, there are still several teams in need of a starter. That's pretty bad news for the Cleveland Browns, who would've likely hoped for a less competitive environment at that position considering how dry the pool is for a quarterback this offseason.

With their single move for a QB being their trade for Kenny Pickett from the Philadelphia Eagles, he remains their only quarterback on the roster. So, as of now, Browns fans need to brace themselves for the possibility that their quarterback room is made up of Pickett and a rookie.

Again, though, there are a few free agent options left on the board for the Browns.

Browns' best remaining free agent quarterbacks to target, ranked

1. Jameis Winston

This might not be the most appealing option to Browns fans, but it feels like their safest option. Winston would know what his role is in this offense - keep them afloat until the rookie is ready to rock and roll. He filled this role last season, backing Deshaun Watson up, and he never seemed bothered to be the backup to Dorian Thompson-Robinson, either.

If Cleveland's staring down a season with just Pickett and a rookie on the roster, then they can do a lot worse than re-signing Winston.

2. Russell Wilson

Wilson would be a similar signing to that of Winston, which is to say someone who has to be comfortable with stepping back from the starting job if they begin to struggle and have a rookie looking over their shoulder. He played a similar part last season in Pittsburgh with the Steelers' then-QB Justin Fields, but he's likely seeking a shoo-in starting job to start 2025 out.

Wilson is 36 years old, has had issues staying consistent for a full season with his last two landing spots in Denver and Pittsburgh, and has been a pretty lowly rated quarterback the last few years. But, he's not as turnover prone as Winston is, so maybe he's an upgrade on that front.

3. Tyler Huntley

Huntley was actually with the Browns' practice squad prior to the 2024 season, but was cut and landed with the Miami Dolphins as their backup shortly after. He's got a motor, acting as a great runner out of the pocket when playing in relief of Tua Tagovailoa in Miami and putting up some impressive rushing performances at the end of the 2024 season.

But, he's still fairly young and fairly unexperienced as a starter. He's a risk taker, and that's led to a ton more turnovers than touchdowns in his spot starts. He'd be a fun addition to the locker room as an option on third downs, but might not be an amazing starting option for the team.

4. Joe Flacco

Flacco is going to land somewhere this free agency. It's sort of a rule now: he must be rostered by the time the season has started, or else it's doomed from the start. Mostly kidding, but seriously, Flacco is likely to draw some more interest once Aaron Rodgers decides on where he'll be playing in 2025. The New York Giants met with the 40 year old signal caller for that reason - they're waiting to hear back from Rodgers.

He's obviously familiar with head coach Kevin Stefanski and the Browns, but otherwise, wouldn't be a very good signing for the team as a starter. He's not going to somehow piece together another magical run like he did in 2023, and it's probably wrong to think he would. He'd be an angering signing if he's doing anything other than mentoring the Browns' rookie quarterback selection.

5. Case Keenum

Speaking of familiar faces, Keenum is a free agent this offseason. While he had some good starts for the Browns back in 2021, he should definitely be bypassed entirely by the front office. The 37 year old quarterback is not considered a legitimate starting option in the league anymore. This would be up there with re-signing Flacco as a clear desperation move by Cleveland.

