Myles Garrett's sales pitch to Russell Wilson couldn't be more underwhelming

On Friday, Myles Garrett addressed the media for the first time since signing a record-shattering extension with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett answered questions about his decision to stay in Cleveland, handing in a trade request, and the team's draft plans.

It was awkward, to say the least.

How could it not be? A little over a month ago, Garrett took a media tour at the Super Bowl and discussed potential landing spots. Now, here he is, back in Cleveland on a massive new deal that averages $40 million per year.

Garrett also received questions about Russell Wilson, who had a formal visit with the Browns on Thursday. Garrett and Deshaun Watson attended the visit, seemingly suggesting Cleveland had real interest in signing the former Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller.

But Garrett's "pitch" to Wilson wasn't exactly convincing.

Myles Garrett reveals his pitch to Russell Wilson about possibly signing with Browns

Reporters asked Garrett about Wilson's visit and what he said to his former division rival.

"What's my pitch? I won't take him to the ground 3-4 times a year," said Garrett.

That's it? Nothing about why joining the Browns would be a great move or how they can compete for a championship. His only reasoning was: sign with us so you won't have to play against me?

Sure, it's a funny, harmless comment, but Garrett has lost goodwill with many Browns fans and has to regain their trust. This was an opportunity to remind fans how much he loves and cares about the team and the city and why it was his mission to recruit the best players for the team.

When asked whether Garrett was there to recruit Wilson or just happened to be in the facility, he said it was a "little bit of both."

That'll do it. They're really rolling out the red carpet for Wilson...

The Browns need a quarterback. Trading for Kenny Pickett isn't the needle-moving acquisition the fans hoped for, but it's fine if they pair him with a solid veteran starter and a rookie to develop. That's why Wilson makes sense as a potential bridge quarterback.

Garrett didn't exactly sound convinced, though.

More Browns news and analysis