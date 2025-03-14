Myles Garrett sends a clear message to Browns fans who turned their back on him

It's no secret that Myles Garrett has lost some faith from fans of his game.

After the Cleveland Browns added many years and many zeroes to Garrett's contract with the team, ending his trade request on a non-eventful note, Garrett spoke with reporters about his extension, his willingness to be back winning with the team, and how the request actually helped, not hurt, his relationship with general manager Andrew Berry.

Beyond that though, it's clear that Garrett stayed put because the Browns made him the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL. He deserved a bag, but more than likely, that's what made him stay in the first place. The team also straight up refused to shop him to other teams, so it was either accept the money and play, or don't and sit out for the season.

Because the money spoke and not the Browns' plan for winning, fans might not be feeling too keen on Garrett, the team's best player by a large margin. But, Garrett's aware of that divide, and has a simple solution to winning them back.

Garrett's short but direct message to Browns fans

Garrett answered a question from Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot about what he thinks about fans who have, essentially, turned their backs on him since his trade request was made so public. His response:

"For those who may have taken a step back, I'll continue to change their opinion with my play."

Garrett is only 29 years old, and has yet to show signs of slowing down. He even worked through numerous lower body injuries at the start of 2024 to finish up with the most pressures in the league, as well as with his fourth season in a row with at least 14 or more sacks. He's a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and might get some help on the pass rushing front this offseason.

His play can never be in question. It's the fact that he might not care to play for the Browns beyond the fact that they paid him out, that's in question. It's a fair thing to think about if you're a fan of the Browns, wondering if your best player wants to see the team succeeding or cares about them failing. He cared enough to request a trade, but will he care enough to now genuinely compete?

If sacks could lead to scores and wins, then this comment would carry a lot more weight.

