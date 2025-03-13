Latest report shows Browns are going all out to land Russell Wilson

Well, the Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a quarterback pickle once again.

We knew they would be. They couldn't rely on Dorian Thompson-Robinson to be their starter next season after seeing how poorly he performed as a starter in 2024. Kenny Pickett, who they just traded Thompson-Robinson for, isn't a starter, either.

So, they're surveying their options in free agency as they approach the NFL draft, where they can also take a rookie quarterback to be their next possible franchise signal caller. Keep adding to the infamous jersey.

One of those options that has recently cropped up is Russell Wilson, the former Super Bowl winning quarterback who most recently played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Wilson is visiting with the Browns as he surveys his options, as well, to see where he should play another season in his waning NFL career. And, it seems like the Browns are welcoming Wilson's consideration with open arms.

Report shows Browns really want Russell Wilson to play in Cleveland

Based on reporting from Alec Sapolin, a reporter for Fox 8 News in Ohio, the Browns met with Wilson and, in tow, had Deshaun Watson and Myles Garrett in the meeting room. Garrett, who just signed a historic extension with the Browns, makes sense as a face to include in this type of meeting. He obviously stayed because he believes in the vision for the Browns...and the money he was given.

But, adding Watson to this meeting signals one thing: the Browns want Wilson to know that he not only has support from the teams' best player, but from their quarterback "in waiting." He's being welcomed with open arms, so to speak, and it's just up to him whether he likes what the team can offer him in terms of a roster and in terms of a contract.

Wilson has other teams to consider, like the Steelers and the New York Giants. He'd obviously be comfortable returning to Pittsburgh if they're not trying to also sign Aaron Rodgers, and the Giants would start Wilson next season.

But, bringing in two current, high profile players in addition to the recruitment effort from Bernie Kosar certainly signals that Cleveland's interest extends beyond just a cursory check-in on an available quarterback. They have legitimate interest in retaining Wilson.

We'll see if meeting with Garrett and the teams' worst contract of all time sways Wilson in one way or another.

More Browns news and analysis