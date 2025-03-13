It's truly slop season right now, with the Cleveland Browns lacking any flashy signings so far this offseason as we await to see what they do at quarterback ahead of the NFL draft.

They might just opt for a young gun like Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward, or go for more of a project like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe deeper in the draft. This all depends on how they fare in recruiting the various veteran signal callers still available in free agency. And, as they seem to be waiting on the availability of Kirk Cousins, time is just standing still right now.

So, it's time to just speculate, speculate, speculate. Cleveland is both connected to everyone, and no one. Schrödinger's quarterback.

One hint from a Cleveland Browns legend might show that Wilson is a genuine name to watch for the Browns, though.

Bernie Kosar begins recruitment effort to bring Russell Wilson to Browns

Bernie Kosar, a Cleveland Browns legend and Ohio native, posted to social media first thing on Thursday morning a photo of himself with Ciara, the singer and dancer who is married to Wilson.

Kosar clearly really wants to net Wilson for the Browns, and is going so far as to share such an old photo of Ciara that she's in a Seattle Seahawks jersey. Wilson, another Ohio native, hasn't suited up for his original Seahawks team since 2021. So, Kosar really dug into the archives with this pitch for Wilson, and Ciara, to join the team this coming year.

Wilson visited with the Browns this week as part of a two team trip that included the New York Giants. Obviously, Wilson's already used to playing in the AFC North, and he wouldn't have to relocate too severely if he were to sign with Cleveland. And, Cleveland would probably welcome his services if they strike out on Cousins and aren't confident in their ability to grab Ward or Sanders in the draft.

Still, he's 36 years old, and had a severe drop off in production towards the end of the season with the Steelers in 2024. The team made the postseason, but he and Pittsburgh were completely outmatched by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

Wilson finished up the 2024 season with 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, five picks, and a 95.6 quarterback rating.

But, with a Kosar co-sign, maybe it's time to actually consider Wilson a fine option for the team in 2025.

