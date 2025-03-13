Updated Browns draft picks for 2025 after league awards compensatory picks

After yet another quiet day of free agency, it's probably an excellent time to update and go over the Cleveland Browns' draft picks for 2025. They received two more from the league as compensatory picks, which we'll explain in a moment.

For now, we can say that the Browns' draft pick pool is deep. It's why giving up a 5th rounder for Kenny Pickett in addition to their only other quarterback on the roster feels not as damaging as it would've had they had a regular amount of draft picks to work with. But, because of trades involving both Amari Cooper and Za'Darius Smith, the team has enough to use in transactions like this.

So, let's get into the draft pick total for the Browns ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, which starts on April 24.

Browns updated draft pick pool after 2 compensatory picks sent over

1st round, 2nd overall pick

2nd round, 33rd overall pick

3rd round, 67th overall pick

3rd round, 94th overall pick (via BUF)

4th round, 103rd overall pick

6th round, 181st overall pick

6th round, 194th overall pick (via MIA)

6th round, 202nd overall pick (via MIN)

6th round, 216th overall pick (compensatory pick)

6th round, 217th overall pick

7th round, 254th overall pick (compensatory pick)

7th round, 257th overall pick

Now, exhale. Tons of picks here for Cleveland that they can either package or use for depth this draft. Their prime picks are, of course, in the first three rounds, where they have four picks total. But, their two extra compensatory picks - one in the 6th round and one in the 7th - are perfectly explained by this blurb from the NFL's official site.

"...they are awarded by the league to teams that lost more or better compensatory free agents than they signed in the previous year. Picks are positioned from Round 3 to Round 7 based on the value of the compensatory free agents lost. The formula that determines compensatory free agents is based on salary, playing time and postseason honors."

The team lost Joe Flacco and Sione Takitakilast offseason, and they counted for these two picks. They also help soften the blow, a bit, of losing their 5th rounder from Detroit in their trade for Pickett. Hopefully, the Philadelphia Eagles don't find an absolutely diamond in the rough using that pick in the draft this April.

More Browns news and analysis