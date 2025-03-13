Browns' 3-round mock draft after making zero moves for a quarterback (yet)

After another quiet day of free agency which saw the Cleveland Browns basically just continuing to add on the margins to their defense, the team saw just one "promising" update in the form of a visit from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson.

Wilson, who is also expected to entertain offers to stay with the Steelers as well as potentially to leave for the New York Giants, would fall into the category of veteran bridge quarterbacks the team could use to mentor whichever rookie they take in the upcoming draft.

But, he's not a super promising addition to their quarterback room that should be looking to get and stay young this offseason. It feels like the season will be a wash either way, so forcing a veteran into the starting role just feels like more of a job saving measure than a developmental one.

That said, with the team still needing a clear starter at quarterback headed into 2025, let's run a 3-round mock draft that assumes they never land a starting veteran this offseason.

3-round mock draft lands Browns a quarterback and two supporting cast members

1st round, 2nd pick: QB Shedeur Sanders

If the team completely strikes out on a quarterback in free agency that they feel can actually start, they have to go all in on one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in this draft. With the Tennessee Titans continuing to stand firm in free agency and not signing a QB, it's clear they're considering Ward at 1st overall to fix their hole at quarterback. So, Cleveland may have to swing on Sanders.

Sanders isn't a bad option, he's just not as athletic as Ward, nor does he have the same deep ball as him. But, he's an extremely accurate passer who has proven he's capable of turning a program around - twice. That's the kind of energy the Browns should be craving in their locker room alongside the newly extended Myles Garrett.

2nd round, 33rd pick: WR Luther Burden III

The Browns have an excellent downfield target for Sanders in this scenario, with Jerry Jeudy having just come off his best year in the NFL and with the Browns. He's primed to repeat that success, but what's one more help in the wide receiver room? Luther Burden III out of Missouri knows how to take a hit, avoid them, and make plays down field.

He'd be an electric addition to the offense, which can use any spark plug out there. If the team is iffy about Sanders' ability to create with their current weapons, adding Burden alleviates the literal burden to him.

3rd round, 67th pick: HB Cam Skattebo

We saw the way that Cam Skattebo can really crank up his strength and athleticism during the Peach Bowl this past season. He's a smaller back who knows how to eat up space, but can use practice in learning how to find seams more consistently and take advantage of them. A better offensive line from the Browns can help there.

Skattebo isn't the greatest option for the Browns in this draft at running back, and it'd actually make more sense for them to go for one in the 2nd round if possible. But, Burden was still available in the 2nd, so we had to make that move. Skattebo is a solid, downhill runner that could help Cleveland alleviate the load on Sanders even more.

3rd round, 94th pick: T Wyatt Millum

As mentioned, the Browns need to be finding ways to find seams for their runners and pass protection for whichever signal caller is in the pocket for them. Wyatt Millum would be a solid pickup for the Browns as they have to add depth at tackle behind Dawand Jones, Jack Conklin, and now Cornelius Lucas.

Millum slotted in more as a left tackle in college, which is perfect for Cleveland. He has experience, albeit minimal, at right tackle from his freshman year with WVU, so he can also be a relief to Conklin potentially. He only allowed seven total pressures on the quarterback in 2024, and zero sacks. Hopefully, he falls this low.

