Browns' Jerry Jeudy has heartwarming response to Myles Garrett extension

Jerry Jeudy has worked out beautifully for the Cleveland Browns' offense and identity since being traded for back in 2024. The former Denver Broncos receiver hadn't hit his potential with Denver, so general manager Andrew Berry was taking a big swing on Jeudy when trading for him.

His over 1,000 receiving yard season with four different quarterbacks was an excellent sign that he'd be able to compete to be the teams' WR1 for the forseeable future. With Jeudy in the fold through 2027, he'll be a vital part to the Browns' push to avoid a tank and actually build out a contender.

Jeudy plays with a different position group than Myles Garrett, obviously. But, losing Garrett would've been a huge blow to the Browns' culture and ability to attract any talent to the club. Jeudy knows this, and it's a part of why he expressed so much joy over Garrett being back with the team after his trade request sent shockwaves through the NFL.

Jerry Jeudy has amazing response to Garrett's extension with Browns

On an appearance with Kay Adams on "Up and Adams," Jeudy expressed a lot of happiness and relief at Garrett being able to reach a new deal with Cleveland as opposed to leaving the team altogether in a trade - something, Jeudy told Adams, he wasn't expecting to happen.

Jerry Jeudy didn't think Myles Garrett would stay in Cleveland.. but he's sure happy he is! 🙃



pic.twitter.com/jGr8vcAr8R — Kay Adams (@heykayadams) March 10, 2025

"I'm glad he's staying, man. You know, Myles Garrett means a lot to the team, a lot to the city. You know, the type of player he is, and I'm excited to have him back for the few years we have him. I didn't think he was going to come back, to be honest. He's a great player. The coaching staff and the GM did a great job to bring him back, and you know, he means a lot to this team. I'm glad he's back," said Jeudy.

Making a player like Jeudy happy, and likely players like David Njoku and Denzel Ward, happy by signing Garrett to such a huge extension makes up for the absolute bank that the team is going to be handing over the Garrett until 2030.

Now, the Browns can continue to build upon the optimism being shared by Jeudy and others on the roster by landing a competent starting quarterback, whether that's during free agency or via trade this offseason.

The plan might still be to take a quarterback in the draft at No. 2 overall, but it feels likelier that because of the tank avoidance the Browns are doing already, they'll be seeking a starter in the free agency and trade market instead.

