Adam Schefter provides frustrating update about Browns' quarterback search

The clock is ticking for the Cleveland Browns to find a starting quarterback. Kenny Pickett is the only signal caller rostered right now, so unless Myles Garrett's smile when speaking about the teams' next quarterback is because he'll be suiting up under center, the team has some major work to do at the position.

So far, it seems the most serious candidate for the role has been Russell Wilson. The veteran quarterback has met with the Browns, the New York Giants, and the Pittsburgh Steelers about his future, with all three so quarterback-needy that they're likely to toss whatever bag Wilson asks for to take the job.

However, there's been no updates either way about the Browns' chances at landing Wilson since they met. And, according to the latest report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns aren't expected to hear anything back about Wilson any time soon.

Schefter's frustrating update on Wilson sweepstakes leaves Browns parked in neutral

Schefter told the Unsportsmanlike ESPN radio show that, in regards to hearing about Wilson and the rest of the quarterback rodeo that continues to go round and round, we'll be waiting even longer.

"The Browns are limited financially in what they can do. I don't expect Wilson to sign Sam Darnold's contract or anything like that, but the Browns already have a lot of money invested in Deshaun Watson, and probably would not be able to offer a similar contract to the Giants or Steelers, I'm guessing," said Schefter.

"What really is the time deadline here? I know everybody wants an answer, and I know the Steelers would like an answer, the Giants would like an answer, but does it matter if that answer comes today or tomorrow or next week or even on April 1st? No. It does not. There's no real time urgency involved. There's the idea that everybody would like it done, but it doesn't have to get done right now."

So, it sounds like all the major veteran free agent quarterbacks available to the Browns, Giants, Steelers, and even Minnesota Vikings, are standing pat and letting the clock run down ahead of the draft before signing anywhere.

We also don't know if the Browns made a formal offer to Wilson in their meeting, but, it seems like based on this report that Wilson hasn't even decided on who to take seriously.

Sounds like we'll be sitting and waiting until April for news on any additional quarterback signings by Cleveland this offseason, which will be right around the corner from the draft.

