Browns path to landing Russell Wilson becomes crystal clear after Giants' blunder

It seems increasingly likely that either the Cleveland Browns or New York Giants will end up with quarterback Russell Wilson under center during the 2025 season, though it seems like Big Blue may have the upper hand if they are unable to land Aaron Rodgers on the open market.

The Browns have made a few quarterback moves this offseason, trading struggling backup quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett. Considering how poorly Pickett played in his brief stint as a starter, it makes sense as to why the Browns are eyeing bridge quarterbacks who will enable then to take the best player available at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Wilson's deep ball and veteran leadership could be a valuable asset for a team like Cleveland. As the process begins to heat up, the Browns may have a clear path towards landing Wilson after the Giants made a severe negotiating error.

According to Giants source Ruben Vargas, the Giants reportedly offered Wilson a one-year deal, while the former Super Bowl champion is seeking a two-year contract. If the Browns do want to land Wilson, giving him that extra security could be all they need to lock him up.

Browns QB target Russell Wilson seeking two-year contract

Wilson earned his starting job back after new Jets quarterback Justin Fields was good, but not great, in his stead. Wilson completed 64% of his passes while tossing 16 touchdowns against just five interceptions, leading the Steelers to the playoffs despite an iffy roster.

However, Wilson's Steelers did lose their last five games, which put a damper on his lone stint with Pittsburgh. Still, Wilson proved he can operate an offense with a good degree of aplomb, and the Browns' roster may have enough talent on it to succeed with a Wilson-level quarterback under center.

The options beyond Wilson are not very enticing. The Falcons don't seem willing to let Kirk Cousins go despite it making no sense to keep him as the backup quarterback, Fields has already been signed, and Aaron Rodgers seems uninterested in joining Cleveland. It may be Pickett time in Cleveland.

The Browns, should they be unwilling to spend a top pick on quarterback Cam Ward, will need to sign a quarterback like Wilson to have any shot in 2025. Without it, Cleveland may see head coach Kevin Stefanski lose his job after another losing season.