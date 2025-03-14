ESPN reporter says what no Browns fan wants to hear about quarterback room

With the Cleveland Browns trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Kenny Pickett this free agency period, they're now left with just one quarterback on the roster under contract: Pickett.

The former backup to Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles has experience as a starter: back when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was drafted to back in 2022. That experience didn't go well, finishing up his starting career with a 13:13 touchdown to interception ratio. He had promise, but just wasn't able to piece any consistent seasons together with the Steelers.

With Philadelphia, he was only brought on in games far out of the opponents reach or when Hurts was injured. In those games, Pickett finished up with two touchdowns and one interception, and one pretty funny lowlight.

But, there's no way the Browns see him as a viable starting option, right?

Well. They actually might.

ESPN reporter says Browns may start Pickett in 2025

ESPN's Dan Orlovsky, who loves to evaluate quarterbacks, evaluated all the moves made by teams this offseason so far in regards to signing - or trading for - quarterbacks. He ranked the Browns' trade for Pickett as 6th overall (seriously!) and added that he felt that Pickett could give them a chance to compete (again, seriously!).

"There's a chance Pickett ends up being the opening day starter. I'm curious to see what the Browns do with a few more big-name free agents still out there and Deshaun Watson out because of a retorn Achilles. But Pickett gives them a chance to compete, despite a 15-14 career touchdown-to-interception ratio with the Steelers and Eagles," wrote Orlovsky

Pickett mentioned in his introductory press conference that he was told by Browns brass that he'd be getting a chance to compete for the starting job, and that's his mindset heading into the offseason. And, he's been practicing with Jerry Jeudy, so that's another plus on his side.

But, Pickett has never shown the ability to piece together a cohesive number of good games in the same way that someone like Jameis Winston even managed to do. That's what makes Cleveland's position right now scary. They need to be confident about their quarterback plan in the draft in addition to whichever remaining veterans they can snag.

Pickett isn't inspiring. It'd be amazing to see him have a bounce back in head coach Kevin Stefanski's system, and be able to redeem his image in the NFL with a solid year with the team as their surprise bridge quarterback. But, it just doesn't feel likely.

