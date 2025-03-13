Latest Cam Ward draft buzz puts pressure on Browns' big decision on Russell Wilson

Cam Ward is one of the best players in the 2025 NFL draft, and the best quarterback in the draft right now. While that means he's obviously got some major talent, he - and Shedeur Sanders - have been pretty scrutinized by draft experts as quarterback prospects that need some work before they become legitimate starters in the NFL.

We can agree to disagree. Watching the tape on Ward and seeing how confident he is in the pocket, while also coming with some quirks that include a poor pass or two that he'd made out of pure want to do so, shows anyone with an idea of good quarterback play that he's going to be solid in the NFL.

That's what makes him the ideal target for the Cleveland Browns in the draft. But it also makes him the ideal target for the Tennessee Titans, and the New York Giants. And, that's likely why this NFL insider feels that no matter what, Ward is going first overall.

Adam Schefter says Ward will be gone first in draft

ESPN's senior insider Adam Schefter told ESPN that he expects Ward to be the first overall pick.

"Zero chance that Cam Ward is going to make it to the Giants at three. Just not going to happen. So, I expect Cam Ward will be the number one pick in the draft. Whether that's Tennessee or Cleveland," said Schefter in the clip.

Maybe Schefter sees a world where the Browns can shuffle places with the Titans and land Ward, but as of now, this implies at Tennessee is leaving the draft with Ward. And, that should light a fire under the Browns to try and sign at least Russell Wilson to a veteran deal to add a bridge starting option to their quarterback room this offseason.

Might not have been their plan when free agency opened this week, but it's become clear that Cleveland is pretty set on landing a veteran. Them meeting with Wilson and throwing Myles Garrett and Deshaun Watson into that meeting says more than enough about their intent to recruit him to the team.

Sanders wouldn't be a terrible pick even if the team did sign Wilson or another veteran, but with teams seemingly much lower on his ceiling compared to that of Ward's, they might opt to take best player available at No. 2 overall and someoe like Jaxson Dart or Jalen Milroe with a later pick.

