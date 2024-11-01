2025 NFL Mock Draft: Cleveland Browns taking WR at No. 8 overall
The last time the Cleveland Browns picked in the first round of the NFL Draft was back in 2021. The team took CB Greg Newsome II 26th overall, and then proceeded to not own a first round pick for the next three seasons after that. That, of course, was the result of the trade to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans.
Since that trade, the Texans used the Browns' picks to take players like Will Anderson and Tank Dell - two generational talents that have shaped the Texans' foundation alongside CJ Stroud for years to come. The Browns have used those years without a first round pick getting older on their offensive line and in their wide receiving corp while relying on Watson to, eventually, play up to the cost of the trade. It remains to be seen if he ever will.
In 2025, Cleveland will finally have their first round pick again. And, if the team ends up floundering for the rest of this season as they have for much of the start to this one, there's a great chance the team will land somewhere in the top 10 of the draft order. There's plenty of other bad teams in the NFL right now - the Carolina Panthers refuse to improve, while the New York Jets are beginning to slide into draft lottery standing.
Ahead of Week 9, the Browns sit at eighth overall in the first round - the highest the team's taken a player in a draft since having back to back first overall picks in 2017 and 2018 - Myles Garrett is still a cornerstone defender for the team whereas Baker Mayfield, who they took in 2018, has become a thing of the past for Cleveland. With picks anywhere lower than first, the Browns haven't exactly hit. Denzel Ward was a huge get for them after Mayfield, Greg Newsome II and Jedrick Wills highlight how midling some of the teams' recent drafts were.
That said, the team needs youth. Desperately. And, this season presents a great opportunity to not just get youth, but talent, in the building through the draft. If the season ended today, the Browns would be picking eighth overall and are mocked to select Luther Burden III out of Missouri by Pro Football Focus.
Browns taking a WR instead of a QB could be disastrous
Cleveland can keep riding out the season with Jameis Winston as the signal caller and, in an ideal world, make a postseason push behind him being the competent quarterback they've needed since Week 1. But, Winston is 30 years old and has yet to be a consistent starter in the league. He's an excellent backup - just ask the New Orleans Saints - but entrusting him with leading the team moving forward is risky.
The Browns should really be aiming to draft high enough to take Cam Ward out of Miami. Ward's arm strength fits perfectly in the teams' long ball offense, and he can also learn under Winston as Winston acts as a veteran bridge. Watson would likely hate the idea of having Ward breathing down his neck if he does return to Cleveland in 2025, but it should not be up to him.
The team has the talent, and now they need wins. Taking someone like Ward while running Winston out as the starting quarterback for one more season can set Cleveland up for a lot more future success than betting on a non-guarantee in Watson.