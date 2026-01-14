2026 NFL Draft: Browns 5 biggest team needs to fix after rough 2025

The Cleveland Browns may have found some extra wins at the end of the season, but it was not enough to save them from a 5-12 campaign that ended with another last place finish in the AFC North and led to head coach Kevin Stefanski losing his job as the season ended.

The Browns will be looking toward the 2026 NFL Draft to find an opportunity to get back on track, a methodology that makes sense after GM Andrew Berry was heralded for a very strong 2025 NFL Draft class.

The Browns might be able to get up off the mat and start making some noise in the AFC North if they identify these five areas of need as critically important, and spend a ton of resources on trying to fix the problems.

Browns 5 biggest team needs after brutal 2025 season

5. Cornerback

Trading Greg Newsome II for Tyson Campbell didn't have the impact on winning that Cleveland seemed to think it would, and stalwart Pro Bowler Denzel Ward is going to be 29 years old. A Day 3 pick in the secondary for some extra depth wouldn't go amiss.

4. Offensive Guard

Wyatt Teller may bolt in free agency after years of service, and Joel Bitonio will turn 35 during the middle of next season. Day 3 could be the perfect time to add someone new to the interior, as the quality of this offensive line is continuing to flake away.

3. Wide Receiver

Jerry Jeudy has shown to not be a No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL, and none of the names Cleveland tried to work with outside of him really popped. One of the first three picks Cleveland owns in this draft has to be used on some perimeter talent.

2. Offensive Tackle

The Browns had the worst bookend tackle duo in the league last season, and there is not one shred of hyperbole in that statement. Even in a thin offensive tackle class, Cleveland should use one of their two first-round picks on a tackle of some repute that can keep their QB upright.

1. Quarterback

Neither Dillon Gabriel nor Shedeur Sanders showed enough as a passer to enter 2026 as the unquestioned top dog under center. Even in a weak quarterback class that may preclude them from some of the options at the top, Alabama's Ty Simpson and Ole Miss' Trinidad Chambliss could be options later on.