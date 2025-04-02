3 best FA quarterbacks left for the Browns to sign ahead of draft

The Cleveland Browns hold the 2nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, but with Miami's Cam Ward expected to come off the board 1st overall to the Titans, the Browns might be punting their long-term quarterback situation to the 2026 offseason.

Given the recent comments by owner Jimmy Haslam, we at least have clarity that the team is moving forward from the complete debacle that was the Deshaun Watson trade. If the Browns aren't going to go with a quarterback 2nd overall -- and even if they are -- they might want to cover their bases with another free agent quarterback addition.

And believe it or not, there are still players out there.

With Kirk Cousins rumors swirling, who are some free agent quarterbacks that could make sense for the Browns and give the team a chance to be competitive again in 2025?

3 free agent quarterbacks who could make sense still for the Browns

1. Joe Flacco

Maybe the Browns caught lightning in a bottle with Joe Flacco back in the 2023 season, but Flacco also played decently well last year for the Indianapolis Colts when given the chance, proving that his 2023 campagin with the Browns wasn't just a fluke.

You're not going to be bringing in Joe Flacco on a multi-year deal to be an even semi-permanent option, but he's someone who will get you by in a pinch and might even throw in the ridiculous game (or two).

Not to mention, Flacco already has spent time in this offense with Kevin Stefanski and he's been around the organization. He helped them win 11 games two seasons ago and even after turning 40 back in January, he might still have something to offer in a pinch.

2. Teddy Bridgewater

The Browns desperately need some type of stability at the quarterback position and Teddy Bridgewater has seemingly been a floor raiser wherever he's been late in his NFL career. He had the best year of his career back in 2021 with the Denver Broncos but hasn't really gotten many starting opportunities since then.

Kevin Stefanski was on the Minnesota Vikings' staff very early in Teddy Bridgewater's NFL career and was even his position coach -- albeit briefly -- in 2017, which was expected to be Bridgewater's big breakthrough year in the league.

Even if you're not bringing him in to start, Bridgewater could be a nice addition to the quarterback room along with Kenny Pickett and a rookie, or even Kenny Pickett and Kirk Cousins (if/when that ends up happening).

3. Trey Lance

Not that Trey Lance is going to come in and be your starting quarterback, but I actually like this idea a lot for almost any team with a questionable situation at quarterback. Trey Lance was the 3rd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and he's a tremendous talent. He's still just 25 years old and could be an asset to any team with his ability to run.

The Cowboys tried developing Lance the last couple of years but things didn't work out. Teams aren't going to give up on his talent anytime soon and a team like the Browns should be looking to throw a dart like this if they aren't going to use a high draft pick at the position.

If the Browns aren't taking a QB with the 2nd overall pick, then a player like Lance could come in and basically play with house money. Get him reps in the preseason, let him go out there and make plays, and give him a chance to impress. What's the worst that could happen?

This move might especially make sense if the Browns are able to land Kirk Cousins. A quarterback room of Cousins, Pickett, and Lance could give the Browns some intriguing options for both the present and future, even if the ceiling of guys like Pickett and Lance is only QB2 at this point.